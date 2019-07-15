U.S. State Department Confirms Death of American in Dominican Republic

The U.S. State Department confirmed this week that a man from Forsyth, Georgia, died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

Reports state that Tracy Jerome Jester Jr., 31, died on March 17, a day after he went sightseeing with his sister.

She told ABC News that her brother “just dropped to his knees and started throwing up blood, and was calling for Mama.”

Jester’s mother, Melody Moore, said the brother and sister “had a good day” on Saturday but also noted that Jester told her over the phone that he had purchased a Sprite from the hotel and that it tasted “nasty.”

Moore received a call on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. from Jester’s sister, who told her he was having difficulty breathing. She called 911, but help did not arrive in time.

Jester was dead by 4:40 a.m., his mother said.

“Being a mom, I want to go to where he was, where he died at last. Something is wrong, my son is gone. Something is really wrong,” Moore told reporters.

“As a mother, you’re not there when your son takes his last breath. That hurts and I mean, you’ve got so many questions,” she added.

A spokesperson from the U.S. State Department confirmed the death this week, ABC News reported.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in the Dominican Republic in March 2019. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we do not have additional information to provide,” the State Department indicated.

Reports said that Jester’s body was returned home on April 4 with a death certificate that noted “respiratory issues.”

In June, Breitbart News reported that three American tourists had also died from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema while staying at a hotel in the Dominican Republic on May 30.

The name of the resort where Jester and his sister were staying has not yet been made available.