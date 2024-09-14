A small plane crashed on Wednesday at a golf course in the Denver, Colorado, area after taking off from Centennial Airport five miles away.

Following the crash that left the plane upside down, officials said the two occupants got out of the aircraft and walked away, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared an image of the upside down plane on the course with a few golfers standing in the background:

One person suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment, while the other person was not injured. The aircraft was identified as a Cessna 172 and crashed at Meridian Golf Club and landed near the seventh hole.

According to the New York Post, the plane landed near some golfers enjoying their time on the course.

The man who runs the course in the Englewood suburb, Dave Lopez, told the outlet, “It freaked us out for sure. It crashed there next to three people — within 30 feet of them.”

Authorities said the plane’s engine gave out, which forced an emergency landing.

South Metro Fire Rescue Officer Brian Willie said, “We were very surprised by the scene. When we arrived, the plane was upside down and for two people to walk away from that — we’re really thankful.”

More images show the upside down plane, which crashed near a bench:

Willie told Fox 31 Denver, “This had to be a scary flight for both of them as they were both just taking off. And the other interesting thing about this is that a second plane had just taken off behind it and had flown over it and that was the plane that reported the crash on the golf course.”

Authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident that left people shocked but relieved nothing worse happened.