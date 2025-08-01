WATCH: Dunkin’ Donuts Ad Mentioning Actor’s ‘Genetics’ Enrages Leftists

A Dunkin’ Donuts advertisement featuring a handsome male actor has leftists upset over “genetics,” the news coming after an American Eagle ad drew outrage for the same thing.

The fast food franchise released its video ad on Tuesday and it stars Gavin Casalegno of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Fox Business reported on Thursday.

While lounging beside a pool, Casalegno says, “Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer, it just kinda happened. This tan? Genetics. I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer, literally. I can’t help it, every time I drink a Dunkin’ Golden Hour Refresher it’s like the sun just finds me. So, if sipping these refreshers makes me the king of summer, guilty as charged.”

Leftists on TikTok appeared to be triggered by his “genetics” comment, one person writing, “Why are ads so obsessed with genetics all of a sudden,” while another user said, “AGAIN??? They’re trying to push this narrative to us SOO bad.”

“Dunkin you fumbled big time with this,” another person wrote.

However, other users appeared to be pleased with the ad. One individual said, “As a Dunkin loving, American Eagle wearing girl… I’m loving this,” and another user replied, “I’ll be continuing to support Dunkin even more now.”

Meanwhile, X users shared their thoughts on the Dunkin’ ad with some expressing how they would have made it slightly different by including one of their signature items.

“Nice! I love this new trend but I feel there should be a donut somewhere in the video,” one user commented.

Another person had some fun with the Dunkin’ ad by sharing an AI generated image that looked like Casalegno’s body but was President Donald Trump declaring he was the king of summer:

Leftists were recently outraged over a Sydney Sweeney ad for American Eagle mentioning the actress’s genetics, per Breitbart News:

The ad features the stunning actress, who has become a target of hate from the left for her beauty, talking to potential customers about her “genes” as well as her jeans. The play on words sent leftists on TikTok and other social media into a tizzy and calling it “Nazi propaganda” because Sweeney is blue-eyed, blond-haired, and the epitome of modern beauty standards.

After Sweeney’s ad was released, the White House said the blowback was a great example of why Trump won the election in 2024, according to Breitbart News.

Assistant to the President and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung declared Tuesday that it was “Cancel culture run amok.”

“This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bullshit,” he concluded.