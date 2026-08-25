UPDATE: This story was based on a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which reported two “measles-associated” deaths. Since then, local officials have questioned the term “measles-associated: “Does it mean the people died from measles, or with measles?” The county coroner in the area, Stephen Diamantoni, said his office had not handled any measles deaths; however, his office was investigating the death of a baby with a ruptured spleen who also tested positive for measles. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) stepped in to try to clarify the situation, but Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a news conference on Wednesday, “CDC tried to get that information from the governor yesterday and the state is refusing to cooperate.”

This is a developing story. Original story continues below….

Pennsylvania recorded its first two deaths from measles in 35 years, with state health officials saying that both individuals were unvaccinated.

Dr. Debra Bogen, the state’s secretary of health, said in a statement said that the deaths emphasize the severity of the illness due to it being largely absent from public life for 35 years.

“My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones who are facing this unimaginable loss,” said Bogen. “Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don’t fully understand the potential severity of the illness.”

“We want to ensure every Pennsylvanian has the information they need to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities,” Bogen’s statement continued. “As a physician, I want to make sure that people understand that the MMR vaccine is safe and provides the best protection we have against measles.”

The department released no further details to protect the privacy of the individuals. According to ABC News, the number of confirmed measles cases in July surpassed “the total reported for all last year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] and their families”:

Last year’s total of 2,289 was previously the highest number of recorded measles cases in more than 30 years, CDC data shows. However, the 2,777 total now marks the highest number of cases recorded since 1991. The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC says.

The deaths occurred in Pennsylvania’s Lancaster County, which reportedly has become “a hot spot for an ongoing measles outbreak,” per WHYY News.

“Since April, the county has recorded 177 measles infections,” it added. “There have been 393 total cases across 29 counties so far this year, according to state data.”

Editor’s Note: The headline of this story was updated for accuracy.