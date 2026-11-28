An Idaho couple got the surprise of a lifetime thanks to a Secret Santa who is spreading Christmas cheer to neighbors in difficult situations.

Dave and De Ann have been walking through some tough challenges recently, East Idaho News reported Saturday.

When Dave, who used to work as an emergency room doctor, was struck by lighting several years ago, he eventually lost his leg, and the medications he was prescribed led to kidney failure and years of being on dialysis.

He received a kidney transplant earlier this year, but has experienced some complications since that time and has been unable to return to work.

Meanwhile, De Ann was diagnosed with non-alcoholic liver failure and went into hepatorenal syndrome, which is a life-threatening condition, per the American Liver Foundation. She received an emergency liver transplant, but recovery has been hard as she is the breadwinner for their family due to the challenges they have faced.

When Secret Santa heard about their situation, he sent the outlet’s Nate Eaton and team to deliver special gifts that included $1,000 in gas cards, $2,000 in gift cards for groceries and other needed items, a $10,000 check, and a Lego set.

De Ann was surprised to see them at her front door, and told them her husband adored Legos and would enjoy the set.

When Eaton asked how she was doing, De Ann said she was home and declared, “I’m gonna live, so that’s a big deal.”

While opening the gifts, she expressed her surprise that someone knew about their troubles and that Secret Santa wanted to make their Christmas special.

“We have lovely people in this community. I appreciate it,” she said. De Ann was overwhelmed when she realized the check for $10,000 was real.

“Thank you… I’m sure that must be someone special,” she said, referring to Secret Santa.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the sweet moment, one person writing “Such a kind person, I wish her and her family nothing but the best.”