Donald Trump: ‘Our Country Is Under Invasion’

“Our country is under invasion” by illegal migrants who are being aided by President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump declared in a short video released on Wednesday.

He continued:

Far more illegal immigrants have entered the United States in the last two years than at any time in American history — and by a massive margin. We’ve never seen anything like it. Our country is under invasion.

Days ago, 16,000 illegal aliens were encountered crossing the border in a single 48-hour period. A colossal migrant caravan recently poured across the Rio Grande and into the streets of El Paso, Texas, and the people — and the police — didn’t know what to do about it. It is truly a massive invasion.

Any form of amnesty now would be a catastrophe. It rewards Joe Biden’s lawlessness. It rewards the criminal cartels, and it rewards everyone who has broken the laws of our nation — because they’ve never done anything to our country like they’re doing right now. Our country is being poisoned.

Remember, our border is not open because of insufficient resources or legal authorities. Our border is open because Joe Biden has ordered to open it, and because Biden has broken the law and torn it into shreds. He has shredded our system. He’s destroying our country.

Biden had inherited a flawless deportation system that was working like never before in our history. We never did so well on the border as we were doing just a short time ago under the Trump administration.

Giving Biden more resources will simply translate to even more releases, because that’s really what they have in mind.

This has nothing to do with asylum. Everyone knows this is a pretext, and this is a fraud. Anyone who pretends otherwise plays into the hands of Biden and the criminal cartels. This is about Biden’s lawless and criminal misconduct.

The most important reform needed right now is a total ban on Biden using taxpayer dollars to free illegal aliens and [also] criminal penalties for administrative non-compliance — which happens every single minute of every single day.