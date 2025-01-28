ICE to Target Illegals in Aurora, Colorado Next

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to launch expanded, targeted operations in more major U.S. cities in the coming days, including Aurora, Colorado, according to reports.

For one of its next efforts, ICE is preparing to step up its presence in Aurora after focusing on Chicago and New York City, according to NBC News.

Aurora has become a central location in the fight against the dangerous Venezuelan street gang named Tren de Argua after gang members had taken over several Aurora apartment complexes and forced residents to pay their rent to the gang instead of to the owners of the buildings.

Tren de Argua exploded in size in the U.S. after Joe Biden began accepting waves of Venezuelans without any vetting, allowing untold thousands of gang members to flood the country.

The situation became so blatant in Aurora that armed gang members were seen in a viral video rampaging through the hallways of the complexes and intimidating residents.

Weeks later, the Aurora Police Dept. arrested more than a dozen gang members, even after claiming there were no such gangs in the city. And the apartments were emptied of tenants and shut down.

Aurora will not be the only area to earn expanded visits by ICE and other federal agencies. Sources told NBC that federal officials will also appear in several other major cities in an “all hands on deck” approach to encourage local ICE officers to maintain their expanded operations and boost the numbers of criminal illegals taken into custody for deportation.

NBC added that each office across the nation is being asked to increase arrests up to 1,500 per day where possible. The number is not a requirement, but is meant as a “goal.”

Meanwhile, the “resistance” is ramping up its efforts, as well.

Extremist, left-wing Catholic Charities, for instance, is urging illegals not to cooperate with ICE officers with a video attempting to advise them on their “rights” to resist being deported. And in Los Angeles, the public schools are attempting to thwart legal immigration efforts with “red cards” that tell illegals to “assert their rights” in confrontations with ICE.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston