Watch: Venezuela’s Maduro Does “No Crazy War” Dance for U.S. Students

Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro over the weekend danced to the “official song against the U.S. deployment,” a remix song featuring some of his past “English” messages to the United States amid tensions between both countries.

Maduro delivered his “performance” during a Friday official regime event marking Venezuela’s national students day that, according to the left-wing state funded propaganda network Telesur, served as an encounter between Venezuelan and U.S. students, where the dictator urged American participants to “form a united front for peace and against war.”

Maduro also called for his regime’s “Student Peace Brigades” to work alongside American students to join an international campaign with the slogan, “No to war.” Maduro has repeatedly claimed that the United States’ drug-fighting efforts in the Caribbean are instead part of a plan to oust him from power and “steal” Venezuela’s resources.

“Students of the United States, listen to me, the people in the United States they listen to me” Maduro said with a broken English accent, “dialogue, yes, peace, yes, respect, yes. War, students, students, listen to me, war, war no. Never, never war.”

The dictator danced to an electronic music remix featuring excerpts of his recent “English” messages at President Donald Trump and the United States during the event.

Some of the snippets featured in the remix include “No crazy war, please,” a message Maduro issued in late October in “Tarzanian language.” Another snippet featured in the song is “Listen to me, not war, yes pits, the people Unite States [sic],” a message Maduro sent to Americans at a mid-October event.

Telesur reported that during his Friday students’ encounter, the Venezuelan dictator announced the creation of a “super network” to allow young people in America to learn that Venezuela “has a strong, well-established universities with a powerful scientific student movement,” emphasizing Venezuela’s purported “free, high-quality public education.”

In reality, it has been widely reported that Venezuela’s public education system has largely collapsed as a result of decades of socialist mismanagement

Maduro also reiterated to the audience his assertion that Generation Z “does not exist” and is an “invention,” a claim he first issued in late October, when he said Gen Z is an “invention of Western psychological warfare laboratories and is implemented through social media.”

“Don’t let anyone label you, be authentic, be rebellious, and fight and fight for the profound revolution of humanity and for a socialist future of democratic equals, where peoples have their own path and young people have the right to study,” Maduro reportedly said during the event.

Last week, at another regime event, Maduro sang John Lennon’s Imagine, waving hands and making peace signs to send a new “peace” message to President Donald Trump alongside his followers and regime officials.