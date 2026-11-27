Regulation rich California will be going along for the ride in cars with kids who could be relegated to sit in booster seats until they turn 16 under a new law set to take effect next year.

The legislation is one of more than 1,000 new bills signed into law in 2026 by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, many of them impacting everyday life for residents of the Golden State.

How well the new law will be enforced in cities with reduced police patrols remains to be seen.

However, come January, kids will have to pass a five-step seat belt safety test before they can ditch their booster seats and buckle up without one, the California Post reported Thursday.

Dictated by Assembly Bill 435 and introduced by Assembly member Lori Wilson, a Suisan City Democrat and chair of the body’s transportation committee, the new law “seeks to reduce the risk of serious injuries and deaths among young passengers by making sure that seat belts properly fit their bodies,” according to the Post.

The tabloid reported that under the new law, drivers, before they can travel, must observe that children can:

• Sit with their back flat against the vehicle’s seat.

• Bend their knees over the edge of the seat.

• Have the shoulder belt fit snugly across the middle of their chest and shoulder, rather than their neck.

• Have the lap belt sit low across their hips and touch their thighs.

• Maintain that position throughout the entire trip.

“Children who fail to meet even one of the five requirements will need to continue using a booster seat,” according to the Post.

The Automobile Club of Southern California and AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah, supported the law, with AAA saying it has been working with safety advocates to instruct parents about proper seat belt use.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study in 2015 about 46% of car seats are misused.

A later study by AAA and the National Safety Council discovered that more than half of car seats inspected by child passenger safety technicians were improperly installed, with nearly three quarters of forward-facing car seats being improperly used.

Nine out of then children h children under the age of ten were using adult lap-and-shoulder seat belts and should still have been in booster seats, the study also found.

“As the second leading cause of unintended injury related deaths among children, motor vehicle crashes present a critical focus for safety improvements,” Wilson told CalMatters.“ Extending the required age for booster use and implementing straightforward testing can significantly enhance child safety.”

Under current California laws, children under two must ride in rear-facing car seats unless they weigh at least 40 pounds or are at least 40 inches tall.

Once kids outgrow their rear-facing car seats, they are required to sit in forward-facing seats that have five-point harness. After that, they can graduate to booster seats.

The new law relies on drivers and parents to adhere to the new regulations and conduct the seat belt test with their children.

If they don’t, drivers who fail to properly secure children in their vehicles could face fines and associated penalties totaling nearly $500 per child, according to the Post.

How well that will be enforced is a big question, particularly in the state’s largest city.

As Breitbart News reported in August, traffic enforcement in Los Angeles is virtually nonexistent with the police department’s Central Traffic Division now down to 20 cops, with most of them stuck with paperwork and no time for proactive patrols.

They don’t even have the resources to stop speeders and traffic light violators.

“You seldom get time to do traffic enforcement specifically against speeding and right of way violations,” Sgt. Doug Panameno told independent Substack publication L.A. Reported. “We definitely don’t have the resources to make a dent in making the city safer.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.