Actress Amanda Seyfreid called slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk a “pussy,” setting off a firestorm as the Elizabeth Holmes documentary, You Can See Everything, hit streaming platforms.

“I think he’s a fucking pussy,” Amanda Seyfreid said of Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated while exercising his right to free speech at Utah Valley University last year.

The Mean Girls actress made her paradoxical remark in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s documentary, You Can See Everything, which arrived on streaming platforms on Tuesday.

The comment came after Billy Evans — the partner of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes — told Seyfreid during a heated discussion about social media usage, “Amanda, with all due respect, your advice is one of the last ones I would take on this subject.”

“Your experience with social media hasn’t exactly been successful over the course of the last six months,” Evans added, which prompted Fielder to ask, “For what?”

“Amanda was getting dragged on social media because she said something shitty about Charlie Kirk,” Evans clarified.

Seyfreid responded by doubling down, telling Evans and Fielder, “I just said he was hateful.”

“She got fucking dragged,” Evans said.

The Mean Girls actress made her paradoxical remark in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s documentary, You Can See Everything, which arrived on streaming platforms on Tuesday.

The comment came after Billy Evans — the partner of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes — told Seyfreid during a heated discussion about social media usage, “Amanda, with all due respect, your advice is one of the last ones I would take on this subject.”

“Your experience with social media hasn’t exactly been successful over the course of the last six months,” Evans added, which prompted Fielder to ask, “For what?”

“Amanda was getting dragged on social media because she said something shitty about Charlie Kirk,” Evans clarified.

Seyfreid responded by doubling down, telling Evans and Fielder, “I just said he was hateful.”

“She got fucking dragged,” Evans said.

After that, the The Dropout star proceeded to bizarrely call Kirk a “pussy.”

“I can’t stand her, imagine speaking like this about someone who was murdered,” one X user reacted.

“Charlie Kirk was anything but a P**** ,” another declared. “I mean, she could’ve came up with any other insult. What an entitled progressive white woman.”

“Seyfried is a tiny little bitch who only got bigger once she revealed her titties in the Linda Lovelace biopic,” a third said. “Charlie Kirk knew he was going to get assassinated one day and knew how much danger he would always be in yet he continued doing what he loved. So how is he a ‘pussy’??”

“Why does she feel the need to attack somebody who is dead?” another X user asked.

“Imagine being so daft and out of touch that you make Billy Evans look level-headed,” another wrote of Seyfreid.

“Can’t wait for AI to take over these so called Hollywood stars,” another announced.

Another called Seyfreid “a disgusting human being,” while another asserted, “She’s fucking vile.”

One X user said Kirk “was willing to speak truth in public to save and educate lives” and “willing to risk the possibility that they will kill him to silence him,” adding, “I think that makes him a brave martyr ironically a pussy takes a pounding and gives life.”

“And just like that, I will never watch another movie with that stupid fucking actress in it. Bye bitch,” another proclaimed.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Seyfreid smeared Kirk as “hateful” on social media after his assassination.

After that — in a classic move of a leftist turning the tables to paint themselves the victim after an attack against a conservative — the actress claimed she had to get a bodyguard due to the backlash she received for bashing the slain Turning Point USA founder.

As noted by Breitbart News, the unexpected Charlie Kirk scene in You Can See Everything also divided audiences by portraying conservatives as the bad guys.