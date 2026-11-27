Stormy weather might have battered millions of Americans on Thursday but Thanksgiving Day went ahead as history always shows – with a few twists and turns thrown in for good measure.

AFP reports heavy rain and strong winds from the “nor-easter” battered the central and eastern states with attendant treacherous travel conditions during one of the country’s busiest holiday periods.

As families were gathering for traditional holiday feasts, more than 900,000 homes and businesses were without power, with Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia particularly hard hit, according to tracking website PowerOutage.

At airports, nearly 400 flights were canceled and over 2,000 were delayed in the United States, mostly in the East, figures from FlightAware showed.

Meanwhile New York’s famed Macy’s parade was postponed for the first time in its 100-year history, as Breitbart News reported, with Saturday set as the new date.

Elsewhere AP reports King tides continued flood surges on the West Coast, with coastal flood warnings issued from Southern California to the San Francisco area to the Oregon and Washington coasts.

Authorities in the Maryland suburbs of the U.S. capital, worried about the impact of power outages on the water treatment network, asked nearly two million customers to conserve tap water consumption as they gathered for the traditional celebration, AFP further noted.

Officials urged people to limit road travel, while several major bridges were closed due to high winds as those families who made it came together to enjoy their time – some even sharing cooking tips.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, who declared a state of emergency Wednesday over the weather, urged residents to take precautions to stay safe.

“Keep your devices charged, report power outages directly to your utility provider, and stay away from downed power lines,” she wrote on X.

Meanwhile heavy snow fell on parts of Illinois and Missouri with St. Louis recording 7.3 inches (18.5 centimeters) of snowfall. Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, recorded 14 inches.

The ice arena in Wentzville, Missouri, which hosts hockey and other ice skating activities, was empty when the roof caved in at about 3 a.m., according to the city.