Donald Trump Jr. criticized Netflix on Thanksgiving Day after the streaming service posted a clip of two female characters from The Hunting Wives kissing in bed, writing, “What is wrong with you???”

Netflix published the 16-second clip Thursday morning with the caption “This thanksgiving plate,” hours before all eight episodes of the show’s second season arrived on the platform. The clip shows Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, who play Sophie O’Neil and Margo Banks.

The president’s son replied about four hours later.

“What is wrong with you???” he wrote on X. “It’s Thanksgiving.”

Netflix’s clip had been viewed more than 8.7 million times within nine hours.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan posted seven rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emojis in reply. Fox News host Jessica Tarlov wrote that “2026 is too much on so many levels.”

Other users called the clip inappropriate for a family holiday.

“Filthy degenerates. It’s a family holiday, get a grip,” one wrote. Another described the post as “a bizarre, horrifying nightmare.”

Not every reply went against the streamer. One user told Trump Jr., “It’s hilarious when a Trump tries to take the moral high ground.”

Netflix posted at least two more clips from the show that morning, including a second scene of the women together and one of their fictional husbands discussing how their wives “bumped brisket.”

Netflix had promoted the season as holiday viewing since August. “Consider your Thanksgiving plans made,” its Tudum site told readers, announcing the Nov. 26 release date. A trailer page published Thursday described “a generous serving of seduction with a juicy side of mystery and murder.”

Rebecca Cutter adapted the series from May Cobb’s novel. Snow’s character leaves the East Coast for the fictional town of Maple Brook, Texas, and falls in with Åkerman’s socialite.

Season one debuted in July 2025. It cleared two billion minutes watched within its early weeks, according to Luminate, and Netflix ordered a third season in October, seven weeks before season two aired.

The Thanksgiving post comes as Netflix faces a separate campaign over The Body, a horror series set at a Catholic school. A CitizenGO petition demanding the company pull the show reached 229,506 signatures by Thursday evening, and organizers have raised their target to 500,000.

“Netflix does this to Christians because it believes we will stay quiet,” the petition reads.