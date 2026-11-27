An Arizona grandmother who accidentally texted the wrong number in 2016 and ended up inviting a stranger to Thanksgiving will now see their combined story told to the world in a movie.

As Breitbart News reported, Wanda Dench of Tempe, Arizona, got the text number muddled thinking she was inviting her own grandson to come over for Thanksgiving dinner a decade ago.

Instead, she was texting 17-year-old Jamal Hinton. When Hinton asked who was texting him, she replied, “It’s your grandma.” He sent a photo confirming that he was not her grandson but asked her to save him a plate, and she did because, “that’s what grandmas do … feed everyone”:

The two have been repeating the lunch and time together ever since.

Now the steadfast duo have bagged a movie deal with popular production house Lifetime.

“The first year when it all happened, I thought we will have that 15 minutes of fame, like everybody gets, and then everybody will forget about it,” Dench told CNN.

“It really surprises both of us that every year the media comes back.”

Dench previously said she simply adores her friend and recalled messages from people online who thanked the pair for restoring their faith in humanity as every year since they have shared their story.

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“I had no idea that we had made such an impact on people and young people especially,” she explained.

The movie is in the pipeline under the working title The Thanksgiving Grandma, the Daily Mail reports.

Lifetime is aiming for a November 2027 release, the movie’s producer, Jack Leslie, told the Arizona Republic.