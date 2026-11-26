Aaron Rodgers’ very public airing of grievances against his now-former head coach does not sit well with Tom Brady.

While Brady appeared reserved and offered no emotional arguments, he made it clear that Rodgers’ public attacks on Mike McCarthy broke the locker-room code of silence.

“The sanctity of an NFL locker room, it’s a very sacred place,” Brady said during the Fox broadcast of the Eagles-Cowboys game on Thanksgiving in Dallas. “We shouldn’t ever lose track of that as players. It’s a privilege to be in that locker room. You’re fighting with your teammates, you’re fighting with your coaches, you’re always acting as a team together. Shouldn’t always be the place for private things to become public, that’s what I’ll say.”

The Steelers announced late Tuesday night that they were benching Rodgers this week and that the future Hall of Famer would be inactive for Pittsburgh’s Black Friday game against the Broncos.

Tensions mounted on Wednesday when reports said Rodgers did not show up for team meetings.

Later that afternoon, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and viciously denounced McCarthy, accusing him of sleeping and snoring through meetings, and breaking a huddle with a “1, 2, 3, Packers” chant.

After Rodgers’ appearance on the McAfee show went viral, the Steelers, who had originally intended to keep Rodgers on the roster, cut him.

Brady continued, “I wasn’t a perfect player, [Bill Belichick] wasn’t a perfect coach, but we did some things in the game that we’re so proud of now. And even me being four years removed from the game, things that matter more than winning a Super Bowl or trophy is my relationship with my teammates, my coaches. That’s going to transcend anything you do on the field.

“It’s just unfortunate. I hate it, I hate to be even talking about it. It’s a privilege to be in the NFL. You want to inspire the next generation of athletes, and you always want to do it the right way.”

While rumors abound about where Rodgers may spend the remainder of his career, he has said it will be his final season in the league. The scorched-earth manner in which he left Pittsburgh is likely to give teams pause before signing the disgruntled veteran.

Indeed, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter said it is “unlikely” another team will pick Rodgers up.