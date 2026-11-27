RiCloud AI, controlled by Shenzhen-based Yuxing, became an Nvidia preferred partner within weeks of incorporation and later agreed to lease 300 B300 servers to a Taiwan whiskey seller.

Aivres, formerly named Inspur, exported billions in advanced technology to Southeast Asia, including computers containing Nvidia Blackwell chips that reportedly reached firms serving Alibaba and ByteDance.

A separate indictment alleges Greg Lui smuggled export-controlled chips through Malaysia and Singapore; Nvidia was not accused of knowledge, while its China sales approached $20 billion last year.

A CBS News investigation has found that Nvidia sold its most advanced chips to at least two U.S.-based companies controlled by Chinese-owned parent firms, raising questions about how closely the tech giant is following export controls.

CBS News reports that one of the companies, RiCloud AI, is a data center firm based in San Jose, California, that Nvidia lists as a “preferred partner.” Its parent company, Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited, is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and trades on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Yuxing’s CEO and co-owner, Cong Yu, holds a degree in National Defense Mobilization from the People’s Liberation Army Command College, a Chinese military-run university. Yu also serves as CEO of a related RiCloud company in California. Yuxing’s chairman, Li Qiang, previously chaired Global Switch Holdings, a data center provider that Australia’s Department of Defense dropped in June 2024 over national security concerns.

RiCloud AI secured its Nvidia partner status by December 2025, just 10 weeks after incorporating, and became a “preferred” cloud partner with priority access to Nvidia’s advanced chips, software and technical support. Nvidia has not responded to questions about what background checks, if any, it conducted before granting that status.

This year, RiCloud AI signed a $120 million deal to lease 300 Nvidia B300 servers to Agencia Comercial Spirits, a Taiwan company best known for selling whiskey. Agencia reported net income of $609,000 in 2025, the same year it listed on Nasdaq as an AI company. After Li Qiang was appointed chairman, Agencia made commitments for AI data center-related deals totaling between $488 million and $598 million. In a February press release, the company said the pivot was “part of a broader review of strategic opportunities outside its core whisky business.” Agencia did not respond to a request for comment. The U.S. government has not accused RiCloud or Yuxing of any wrongdoing.

The second company identified in the investigation is Aivres, a California-based firm listed as Nvidia’s “elite” compute partner, the company’s highest partnership tier. Aivres was formerly named Inspur, the same name as its Chinese parent company, and changed its name after Inspur group firms were added to a federal blacklist in March 2023. Aivres itself is not on that blacklist. The company makes data center servers that house Nvidia chips, and according to a New York Times analysis of trade records published two months ago, Aivres exported at least $5.6 billion of advanced technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026. About $3 billion of that total consisted of computers containing Nvidia Blackwell chips, which are restricted from export to China.

The Times reported that Aivres chips went to two companies, Megaspeed and Aolani, which provided cloud AI services to the Chinese firms Alibaba and ByteDance. Megaspeed, the infamous company once helped by Jensen Huang’s alleged Chinese spy girlfriend Alice Huang, was blacklisted by the U.S. government this week. The Pentagon placed Alibaba on a blacklist in June, alleging it used advanced chips to help the Chinese military. Alibaba denies the claim and sued the government, winning a preliminary injunction last month. According to the U.S. government, servers owned by Inspur, Aivres’ parent company, are used by China’s military. Aivres did not respond to requests for comment.

A third case involves Greg Lui, a California businessman indicted this year on allegations he smuggled export-controlled chips to China through Malaysia and Singapore in 2023 and 2024. Lui has pleaded not guilty. Records link him to 2CRSi, another Nvidia elite partner and a branch of a French-owned AI data server company. According to the indictment, Lui’s company bought 100 H100 servers, worth more than $22 million, from an unnamed manufacturer, without the export license such a sale requires. The 2CRSi website lists Lui’s firm, Topmost Corp., as an “authorized partner,” and his company’s own website described him as an “authorized reseller of… 2CRSi.” The indictment does not accuse Nvidia of knowledge of the arrangement.

In a letter to shareholders this month, 2CRSi said it received a grand jury subpoena from a federal prosecutor’s office in Los Angeles concerning a customer that the company itself had reported to authorities. 2CRSi has not been accused of wrongdoing, but its U.S. revenue fell from $201 million to $4.7 million this year. Lui’s company also listed the California firm Super Micro Computer, Inc. as a customer. In March, the Justice Department accused a Super Micro co-founder of a scheme to smuggle $2.5 billion worth of servers to Chinese customers through a Southeast Asian company. That co-founder and former board member, Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw, has denied the charges; his alleged “fixer” pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors last month.

Nvidia recorded almost $20 billion in sales to China last year. The company can sell lower-powered graphics cards and server chips to China without a special license, though its high-end Blackwell chips remain under strict export controls. Nvidia used to publish a regional breakdown of chip sales based on customer billing location. In 2024, that data showed nearly half of sales billed to the United States, 18 percent to Singapore and 13 percent to China. Last November, Nvidia switched to reporting sales by customer headquarters location instead of billing location, a bookkeeping change that revealed an additional $7.9 billion in 2024 customer bills actually came from firms headquartered in China. Under the new method, U.S.-headquartered customers made up 69 percent of Nvidia’s 2025 sales, while China’s share dropped to nine percent.

Read more at CBS News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.