In what appears to be a case of holiday domestic violence taken to its extreme, a Georgia man has been charged with fatally shooting his wife as part of a dispute over Christmas gifts purchased for their four children.

Gene McCall Allen, 33, remained behind on bars on Thanksgiving after he was arrested last week and charged in the homicide of his wife Bonnie LaShea Allen, 32, the according to the Walker County Sheriff’s office.

Allen is being held without bond.

The couple been married eight years, according to news outlets.

Deputies arrived on a Saturday in mid November at the couple’s home in Rossville, a town of only 4,000 across the border south of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

They were responding to a report of a woman who had been shot, according an incident report obtained by People.

Upon arrival, a child led them to a bedroom where deputies discovered Allen performing CPR on his wife, who had received a bullet wound to her head.

They also found a gun resting on a closet shelf with its muzzle facing toward the interior of the room, according to the report.

Allen had a story, authorities said. He told the first responders that the weapon went off, somehow all by itself, while it was in the closet.

However, according to the report, he also admitted to authorities that he and his wife argued earlier that day about the Christmas presents they bought for their children.

Bonnie Allen apparently had raised concerns about the cost of shipping and the quality of the gifts.

The husband also told police he had had four beers that day, the report noted.

After detectives were assigned to the case, they believed the case was a matter of domestic violence and not an accidental shooting by a weapon that somehow inexplicably fired itself.

Six days after the incident Allen was charged with homicide.

The Allen children are now being cared for by family members. The victim’s family created a GoFundMe to help the children with their everyday needs, including clothing, according to the fundraising site.

The fundraiser described Bonnie as “fun loving” and an “amazing mom” who “never missed an opportunity to support her children.”

“Bonnie LaShae’s children & family [are] heartbroken over the tragic loss of a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and loved one who was taken far too soon,” a statement on that site also reads.

It added, “In the blink of an eye, her little children have lost their mother, and their lives have been changed forever.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of domestic violence and child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.