Ontario Premier Doug Ford affirmed Thursday he would not hesitate to use a firearm against someone trying to break into his home amid a rising surge in home invasions across Toronto this year.

Ford asserted would-be intruders would look like “Swiss cheese” if they tried to force their way into his family’s residence.

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park, Ford encouraged Canadians to use anything at their disposal to protect their families in the event of a home invasion when asked about what can be done to curb the growing trend of home invasions in Ontario. He also stated that the government should protect families and not charge individuals “when someone comes in with a gun or a knife or a weapon.”

“Use anything. Use a knife, use a baseball bat, use anything you can to protect your family,” he said.

“I’m just telling you what I would do. I would protect my family, and I bet I could line up a hundred people that have young children,” he stressed to reporters. “They would do anything to protect their family.”

Although Premier has Ontario Provincial Police protection given his government position, Ford revealed to reporters that he is a legal gun owner, and affirmed he would not hesitate to use it to defend his family should someone attempt to break into their home.

The armed and ready political leader further disclosed he keeps his weaponry and ammunition locked at home in separate areas.

“Someone comes through my door with a gun and a knife and starts shooting it up, I’ll blow the guy right through the front door. He’ll look like Swiss cheese by the time he’s done,” Ford said.

Premier Ford issued the remarks at the Ontario legislature just days after 39-year-old musician Michael Eckert was shot dead during an overnight home invasion in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 25, an unknown number of individuals forcefully entered Eckert’s residence in the Ontario capital of Canada’s biggest province by population.

Per the Toronto Sun, Premier Ford was “visibly upset” over the recent fatal events, and stated that he is “sick a tired” of home invasions that seem to happen every week in Toronto, with Eckert’s death marking the 37th registered homicide in Toronto this year.

Police officers reportedly believe that Eckert confronted one of the invaders, who shot the musician and fled the scene. News broadcaster CP24 detailed that emergency services found Eckert with life-threatening injuries and later died at a local hospital.

Three other occupants of the home were present at the time of the deadly incident, but no one else was injured, Detective-Sergeant Alan Bartlett detailed in a Wednesday press conference.

At press time, no arrest has been made in relation to the death of Michael Eckert. A four-door sedan has so far been reportedly identified by the police as a suspect vehicle that may have been used in the fatal home invasion.