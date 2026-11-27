The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed Thursday breaking a century-old tradition but longtime Today host Hoda Kotb was warmly cheered by its absence.

The 62-year-old NBC presenter, destined to be among the hosts of this year’s 100th annual parade, told Seth Meyers the evening before on Late Night just why she still felt good:

It’s OK, because guess what? We waited 100 years for this parade, we’re going to wait two more days. We’re going to have it on Saturday. It’s going to be a beautiful, sun-splashed day. What was happening [Thursday] was not going to be fun. The winds were like tropical storm force. There are a bunch of kids who were marching and people with the balloons.

For his part Meyers admitted he would have gladly watched any weather-induced disaster unfold just for the sheer spectacle.

“I will say, it sounds really fun to watch. Crazy winds, floats going everywhere, kids’ trumpets just being whipped away. I mean, it’s a missed opportunity. Safety first,” he japed. “I need a couple more data points before I decide climate change is real, but keep going.”

The banter just kept on coming after that.

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“Here’s the deal: The people preparing this 100-year parade have been working tirelessly for a year plus. The musical acts are incredible. Everything. So imagine spending all that time painting every little bit of every float, wondering if the float is going to fly away somewhere,” Kotb explained.

“The good news is, to me, I’m like relieved. Saturday is going to be amazing. Everybody’s still hanging out. Yeah, we’re going to watch it anyway.”

As Breitbart News reported, with much of the U.S. facing foul weather for Thanksgiving, a storm in the East forced the postponement of Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade and strong winds and king tides prompting flood warnings and knocking out part of a city pier in the West.

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. GMT in the UK) after the severe coastal storms postponed Thursday’s historic public event.

Although the event has never been postponed in its history, the Independent notes adverse weather conditions have disrupted the parade in the past. In 1997, a Cat in the Hat balloon collided with a lamppost amid high winds, injuring four bystanders.

The event was cancelled entirely from 1942 until 1944 due to the Second World War and the need to gather resources for that effort.