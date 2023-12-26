Good Samaritan Saves Newborn Abandoned in Trash Can in Hawaii

A bystander saved a newborn baby girl after witnessing her mother give birth and abandon her inside a trash can in Honolulu, Hawaii, officials said.

The Honolulu Police Department has opened a child abandonment case after a Kahala resident saved the baby girl from the trash bin, Hawaii News Now reported on Monday.

Officials said the man heard a woman screaming at about 11:30 p.m., and as he called 911, he said he saw the woman give birth, place the baby in the trash can, and leave the scene. Police said the man quickly ran and rescued the baby.

The baby girl was then taken to Kapiolani Medical Center in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.

“Hearing about it, it’s heartbreaking, really, just knowing that, you know, that’s a helpless little one,” Kahala resident Christen Tominaga told the outlet. “I’m glad somebody found the baby, and hopefully, it’s getting all the care and love it needs right now.”

No arrests have been made so far, according to the report.

It should be noted that Hawaii has a Safe Haven Law, which allows the legal surrender of a baby up to 72 hours after birth. Under the law, a parent is allowed to leave the child with the personnel of a hospital, fire station, police station, or emergency services provider.