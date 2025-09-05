A small plane crashed near Colorado’s Centennial Airport on Friday, killing two people onboard and sparking a fire.

Authorities with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane crashed half a mile southeast of the airport, WCNC reported, the outlet noting it went down in an industrial area around 6:30 a.m.

“The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates,” the outlet said.

The plane was identified as a Beechcraft BE35 but the cause of the incident was currently unknown, according to KRDO.

“South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) reported that the crash sparked a fire, which threatened a structure and a large generator in an industrial area. Crews contained the fire by 7:13 a.m.,” the report said.

Fox 31 Denver video footage shows emergency crews at the crash site where the plane went down in the middle of several huge generators that are used for data processing:

Friday’s tragic incident happened after two small planes collided in midair early Sunday as they were trying to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado. One person was killed in the crash and three other people were hurt, according to Breitbart News.

“There were two people onboard each of the planes — a Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 — at the time. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said two people in the Cessna were treated for minor injuries, while one person in the Extra 300 died at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital,” the article read.

In 2024, a small plane crashed at a golf course near Denver, Colorado, after taking off from Centennial Airport. The two people onboard were able to exit the plane, which was seen upside down in photographs from the scene, and walk away, Breitbart News reported.

“One person suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment, while the other person was not injured. The aircraft was identified as a Cessna 172 and crashed at Meridian Golf Club and landed near the seventh hole,” the article said.