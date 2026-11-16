A pair of what appeared to be white-tailed deer bucks locked antlers in Boerne, Texas, recently, and video footage caught the intense moments.

The clip, which went viral online, showed the pair going head to head on a neighbor’s property during the rut, OutKick reported Monday.

The deer battled fiercely as a man and woman filmed and watched from a safe distance, but close enough to get an excellent view of the magnificent creatures.

“They look pretty serious,” the woman said. The man noted, “Those are nice looking deer.”

The animals continued going round and round with their antlers locked together. At one point, the pair moved down a hill.

“Silly deer,” the woman said:

“Those two bucks weren’t playing games at all. Welcome to the rut in the deer community. It can get very aggressive very quickly,” the OutKick article said.

More video showed a similar instance, also reportedly in Texas, where two bucks were fighting each other:

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, white-tailed deer are common across the United States, and although they are often solitary, they can also be found in herds.

“White-tails eat mostly forbs (weedy plants) and shrubs, and can be found in wooded and brushy areas of the state. Deer do not migrate, but remain in an area around one square kilometer in size (about 7 square city blocks) year-round,” the site continued:

Early September rut begins. Bucks (male deer) use their antlers to fight each other and win does (female deer). Only the bucks possess antlers. The rut season lasts for several months; the continuous fighting can be very hard on the bucks and can cause some to die. In the spring the bucks lose their antlers and begin to grow new ones, normally larger than the year before. Late spring and throughout summer is when the does begin to have their fawns. The fawns are brown with spots covering their backs. The spots create a camouflage for the fawn and protects it from predators. Often they are left alone for hours at a time, while the mother feeds.

Approximately 3.6 million white-tailed deer live in Texas, per the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension website.