Exclusive: Sen. Bernie Moreno Calls for Investigation, Sanctions Against Migrant Caravan Organizers

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is calling on three senior Trump administration officials to investigate individuals and organizations potentially involved in facilitating or financing migrant caravans traveling toward the United States, urging federal authorities to pursue criminal prosecutions, financial sanctions, asset freezes, and visa suspensions where warranted.

In a letter obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, Moreno urged Attorney General Todd Blanche, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to coordinate a federal response to the organization and financing of migrant caravans, which he linked to Democrats’ victories in the November 3 midterm elections.

“I write to respectfully request that you utilize all legal authorities to investigate, prosecute, and sanction any individual or entity that is facilitating or funding the facilitation of massive migrant caravans to invade the United States,” Moreno wrote.

“Many of these migrants, which include women and children, are the prey for vile human traffickers,” Moreno wrote. “These demonic facilitators subject migrants to deplorable conditions, which often include committing sexual violence against them, all while taking their entire life savings for the ‘promise’ of a better life.”

Moreno cited an estimate that 80 percent of women experience rape or sexual assault during the migration process, referencing a 2018 TIME article discussing sexual violence affecting women traveling in migrant caravans.

“Caravan facilitators are modern-day, inhumane slave traders,” he wrote.

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11.16.26 Letter from Senator Moreno re Caravans.pdf by Breitbart News

“The resulting uptick in caravans making their way to the United States border is no coincidence,” Moreno wrote. “Migrants believe that the election results will give them ‘another chance’ to enter the United States.”

“We must never forget where our country was during the Biden Administration and ensure our borders remain closed,” he continued. “After President Trump secured and closed the border, there was a marked decrease in violent crimes in multiple cities across the United States in the first six months of 2025. We cannot go back.”

Moreno outlined four specific actions he wants the administration to pursue, beginning with an investigation into who is organizing and facilitating migrant caravans and how their operations are being financed.

“First, launch an investigation into who is facilitating the caravans and how they are being funded and organized,” Moreno wrote.

“Second, once you have identified who is facilitating the caravans, immediately, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (‘OFAC’), designate such individuals or entities on the Specifically Designated Nationals List and utilize any other appropriate OFAC or other federal authorities to sanction and punish these despicable facilitators, including freezing any United States based assets.”

“Third, consider whether any federal law has been broken and prosecute accordingly. Fourth, determine if any facilitator or organizer has a visa and immediately suspend such visa,” he continued.

“I trust that you will work together to protect our homeland and punish the evil monsters that are responsible for facilitating and organizing migrant caravans,” Moreno concluded. “Our future depends on it.”

As Breitbart News reported November 11, White House border czar Tom Homan blamed the return of migrant caravans following Democrats’ midterm victories on what he called the “Biden effect,” emphasizing that migrants arriving at the U.S. border would be turned away or prosecuted and deported. His remarks came after a caravan estimated by a Mexican state government source to include approximately 1,500 migrants, some families with young children, began traveling north through southern Mexico, with many expressing hope that Democratic victories would create more opportunities to live and work legally in the United States.

Mexican authorities moved to block the caravan, while Homan urged Mexico to deploy troops along its northern and southern borders as it had deployed National Guard personnel to its southern border in 2019. The Department of Homeland Security reported in October that preliminary fiscal year 2026 figures showed southwest border apprehensions had declined 95 percent compared with the Biden administration, while Vice President JD Vance had warned before the midterm elections that Democratic victories could encourage renewed illegal crossings.

On November 12, Breitbart News Foundation reported that Mexican authorities had begun providing police escorts and places to sleep in municipal auditoriums and other large facilities to a migrant caravan known as “God With Us” (Dios Con Nosotros). The group, estimated at approximately 800 to 1,000 migrants at the time of the report, was the third caravan to make its way through Mexico and the first to form following the November elections. Unlike previous caravans, the group received visible assistance from Mexican police forces along its route toward Mexico City, where earlier caravans had dispersed as migrants sought transportation to the U.S. border.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico emphasized through social media that the election results had not changed American immigration laws or enforcement procedures and that most migrants traveling with the caravan lacked a legal pathway to enter the United States and obtain lawful status.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the caravan had largely dissolved, with most participants returning to Mexico’s southern states, Breitbart News reported November 14. Sheinbaum said her government had worked to ensure migrants received basic attention concerning their human rights while informing them they would not be permitted to enter the United States, maintaining that no caravan had reached Mexico’s northern border since Trump returned to office.

“Over the past two years, nearly ten or more such caravans have arrived,” Sheinbaum said, explaining that authorities had established procedures for handling the groups. She also confirmed plans for another caravan originating in Honduras, saying arriving groups would be handled under existing procedures. Her remarks came amid pressure from the Trump administration, which had warned Mexico to stop migrant caravans or face potential tariffs.