The type of situation Americans witnessed Friday — the FAA issuing a rare full ground stop — will happen “time and time again” if changes are not made and systems are not upgraded, aviation expert and former Northwest Airlines executive Jay Ratliff warned during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“We have very antiquated systems within the FAA that go back decades. I mean, we’re being kind to the word antiquated when we talk about it, and it’s an overloaded system that at any moment can have something happen to it,” Ratliff began.

“Now, what we’re being told, if what we’re being told is accurate, is that they were doing some maintenance in Arkansas and they were replacing some copper wire with fiber optics, which is needed. And when they were doing that, started having issues at one of the centers in Chicago where the pilots were having a difficult time communicating with air traffic control centers — a lot of static intermittent conversations, and you had the radar systems start to malfunction as well,” he said, asserting that officials were able to track the issue back to what was happening in Arkansas. To stop issues from cascading further, they issued a full ground stop.

While Ratliff said it was the right call, he blasted what he described as the “asinine press release talking about extraordinary events… without citing that there was anything to do with equipment issues that they knew that weren’t taking place.”

At that point, Ratliff said his phone began to blow up from cyber experts who explained that they believed this was a cyber attack.

“And they were listing all their very logical, thought-out reasons for it. And my response to them was, ‘Look, it could be, but if they’re good enough to hack into a 1990 system, they’re better than I thought they were, and I suspect this is probably going to be more equipment than anything else, and that’s what we’re being told,'” he said, lamenting the fact that this became a political issue almost immediately as well.

While there is back and forth in blame, he said this issue goes back three decades with “administration after administration knowing that the FAA needed money desperately to upgrade their systems, knowing that the aviation industry is an integral part of the nation’s economy.”

“But because we pull it off every year, because of the fact that we find a way to make it happen. Maybe we don’t need to give them all the money that they need. So I mean, look, you’ve got air traffic control centers that, when it rains, you’ve got controllers that are getting umbrellas to open them up indoors to make sure the equipment doesn’t get wet,” he said, detailing just how fragile and outdated the current systems are.

“You’ve got 400 centers that still use floppy disks to upgrade things now,” he said, estimating that half of listeners will have to Google search what a floppy disk is altogether, showcasing just how hold the system is.

“It just frustrates me because since it has Trump’s name to it now, with all the money that they’ve been pushing to upgrade this system that desperately needs it. It’s a political football, and now you’ve got people that are dragging their feet. You know Trump’s name’s attached. We don’t need to give them any more money, blah blah blah,” he said, warning that “aviation is going to double over the course of the next 10 years.”

He added, “We are way behind. Unless we get some needed funds now to upgrade the systems that need it, this type of situation is going to repeat itself time and time again.”

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