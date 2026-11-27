A woman who is always smiling got several Christmas gifts from a Secret Santa in Idaho Falls, Idaho, as he continues a mission to bless his neighbors.

Rosa Perez has special needs, but she is dedicated to her cleaning job at Ron’s Tire and Motorsports, where she does everything she can to make the workday fun for her coworkers, East Idaho News reported Thursday.

Rosa enjoys living with two of her siblings, a brother with special needs and a sister who is their caregiver. Although her mother passed away a few years ago, Rosa continues to be the sunshine in everyone’s day and is dedicated to her important job.

The outlet also noted that Rosa participated in the Special Olympics and won a medal for bowling.

According to the organization’s website:

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

When Secret Santa heard about Rosa and how she blesses everyone around her, he sent the outlet’s Nate Eaton and his team to surprise her with a $1,000 gift card for clothing, a $500 gas card for her sister who drives her, a $1,000 gift card for groceries, and a $500 Amazon gift card so Rosa can buy candy and give it to her coworkers, something she loves to do.

Eaton bumped into a UPS delivery driver in the parking lot where Rosa works and the pair decided to make the surprise a joint effort.

Rosa could not believe it when she saw Eaton, and the pride she has in her work shone brightly. She also told Eaton her favorite candies are Reese’s or Kit Kat, and as she opened every gift exclaimed “Oh, my gosh!”

“Thanks for being such a bright light to all these people who work here and all the customers,” Eaton told her, to which she replied, “Thank you and you are awesome.”

She then hugged multiple people who joined in the special moment with her.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the touching video, one person writing, “A great example of a person who doesn’t let the special needs she has define her. She is perfect in her own way.”

“What a wonderful young lady!” another user said.