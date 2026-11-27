A woman in Driggs, Idaho, could not hold back her tears when she realized a Secret Santa knew about her situation and wanted to help ease her family’s burdens.

Hunter is a hard-working mother whose family expanded rapidly this year after she took in her three nieces while also caring for her own baby, East Idaho News reported Friday.

The challenge has been quite a big one for the family of six, but Hunter has shown determination and has a big heart for others.

When Secret Santa heard about the family, he sent the outlet’s Nate Eaton to deliver a few gifts that included gas cards, gift cards for groceries and other items they might need, such as clothes for the children, and a check for $5,000.

When Eaton arrived at the Teton Valley Hospital where Hunter works, she was overcome with emotion and could not believe it was him.

Hunter’s role at the hospital was unclear but its website said the facility provides the “unmatched dedication to care, quality, and service you deserve.”

While she opened the gifts, Eaton told her “You’ve taken on a lot this year,” to which Hunter replied, “Yep, it’s been a year, man.”

“Well, our Secret Santa said to pass along his love to you and appreciation for all you’ve done,” Eaton said.

When Hunter opened the box with the check inside, she said, “I’m speechless, obviously. I just thank you, so much. We have such a great community and thank you, Secret Santa. What a gift.”

Social media users were touched by the sweet video, one person writing, “God Bless this young lady and her family. What an incredible lady to take in her nieces. I would do the same for my family.”