Hezbollah Rocket Kills Israeli Arab Woman

An Israeli Arab woman, Safaa Qaat Awad, was identified as a victim of a Hezbollah rocket attack that hit the northern Israeli town of Shfar’am.

According to the Times of Israel, Awad was “a teacher in the northern Arab town and a mother of four.”

In another attack, Hezbollah fired a longer-range missile at central issue, wounding five people. The Times of Israel noted:

Five people are wounded, including one seriously, in the Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan area, following a Hezbollah missile attack on central Israel, medics say. Magen David Adom says it is taking a 54-year-old woman in serious condition, another person in moderate condition, and three others good condition to Beilinson Hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces later revealed that the injuries had been caused by falling shrapnel from the interceptor missile that Israel had fired at the Hezbollah missile to destroy it. In a statement, it said:

After the review of the findings by the security forces at the scene in Ramat Gan, it appears that the impact was caused as the result of an the interceptor that intercepted the surface-to-surface missile. From an initial debrief of the IAF Aerial Defense Arrays, it seems as if the interceptor intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that crossed from Lebanon at a high altitude. The debris from the missile hit the ground, causing damage and injuries. The entire incident is under examination.

Both Jews and Arabs have suffered from Hezbollah rocket attacks, which have resulted in the evacuation of over 60,000 residents from 74 towns in northern Israel, both Jewish and Arab,