U.S. Embassy Branch in Tel Aviv Damaged by Iranian Missile Shockwave

The Tel Aviv branch of the U.S. Embassy in Israel was lightly damaged by the force of the shockwave from a nearby Iranian missile, according to Ambassador Mike Huckabee on Monday. There were no injuries.

The branch in Tel Aviv used to be the embassy itself, until President Donald Trump moved the embassy to Jerusalem on May 14, 2018. The Tel Aviv facility functions as a branch of the embassy for consular services.

No U.S. facility has yet been directly attacked by Iran, though American citizens in Israel are in danger.

As of Monday, according to Israel’s Government Press Office, the statistics on Iranian missile attacks were:

Over 370 ballistic missiles launches reported.

•30 missile impact sites identified.

Casualties:

•24 fatalities

•592 people injured: 10 in serious condition, 36 in moderate condition and 546 with minor injuries.

Israel’s air defenses intercepted roughly 90% of the incoming missiles, indicating that the damage could have been much worse. The numbers above do not include drones; Iran has scored no successful drone hits thus far.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimated Monday that it had destroyed 120 missile launchers, “amounting to one-third of the launchers in the hands of the Iranian regime.” Though the Israeli government estimates that Iran still has “thousands” of ballistic missiles, it is becoming increasingly limited in its ability to fire them.

