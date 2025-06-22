Netanyahu Offers Prayers for Trump at Western Wall in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered prayers of thanks Sunday at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the holiest site in Judaism, praising God for delivering Israel from a potential nuclear Iran.

Netanyahu visited the site shortly before launching the surprise attack on Iran on June 12. He placed a traditional note in the wall with a Biblical verse that alluded to the name of the mission, “Rising Lion.”

Ten days later, after a successful military campaign against Israel’s most dangerous enemy, and after an American attack on Iran’s remaining nuclear sites, he returned with another note: “The Lion Has Risen.”

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, this evening (Sunday, 22 June 2025), went to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where they recited a special prayer for the wellbeing of IDF soldiers and the security forces, and for the wellbeing of the hostages in Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu also recited a special prayer for the wellbeing of US President Donald Trump, who has stood alongside the State of Israel in its forceful operations in Iran and provided important assistance in defending Israel’s cities. Prime Minister Netanyahu placed a note on which he wrote: “A people has risen up as a lion – Am Yisrael chai! [The Nation of Israel lives!]”

Netanyahu also offered a special prayer for the wellbeing of President Trump, in traditional Hebrew:

That spirit was broadly shared throughout Israel. The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, was illuminated in the colors of the American flag:

While the war is not over, the question of how to stop Iran’s nuclear threat to Israel has been a preoccupation for an entire generation of Israeli leaders.

With Israel’s victory over Iran, and President Trump’s decision to attack the remaining nuclear sites, there is hope for security, and peace — even if the war is not yet over.

Update: Katie Pavlich of Fox News noted a tribute to the United States on the walls of Jerusalem:

