Bengals’ Taylor lauds surging QB Joe Burrow as ‘best player on planet’

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Zac Taylor joined Cincinnati Bengals fan praise of quarterback Joe Burrow, calling him the “best on planet Earth” after crushing the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers and taking sole control of the AFC North.

Burrow, who is firmly entrenched in the NFL MVP race through 10 weeks, added to his 2026 resume with 409 passing yards and four scores in a 38-18 triumph Sunday in Cincinnati.

The veteran passer leads the NFL with 27 passing scores, a 74.7% completion percentage, 310.6 passing yards per game and a 117.7 passer rating. With Sunday’s showing, he joined Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to throw at least 20 passing scores over a five-game span.

“It’d be impossible to say anybody is playing better than him,” Taylor said of Burrow.

“I’m not watching every game, but I can promise you, people who aren’t talking about him aren’t watching all of our games. Because if you are, it’s really hard to say this dude’s not the best player on planet Earth.”

Burrow is just the second quarterback in NFL history to account for at least four touchdowns in five consecutive games, joining Manning (2004). His 30 total touchdowns are tied with Aaron Rodgers for the fifth-most through nine games in NFL history. Every other player to reach that mark — a list also featuring Brady, Manning and Patrick Mahomes — went on to win MVP honors.

The Bengals, who started the season 2-2, averaged 342.8 yards per game through their first five performances. They ignited for 434.7 yards per game over four appearances since their Week 6 bye.

They shifted major weight to their league-leading aerial assault, while owning the third-worst rushing attack in the NFL.

Burrow and Taylor both credited the Bengals’ offensive line for its protection of the quarterback during the offensive surge. On Sunday, Burrow completed 12 of 12 attempts against extra pass rushers, according to Next Gen Stats. All four of his touchdown passes came against four or fewer pass rushers.

Burrow’s sack percentage of 4.49% is by far the lowest of his career. His 2.7 seconds in average time to throw — duration between a snap and pass forward — is tied for the fourth fewest among quarterbacks who started at least eight games this season.

He ranks No. 27 in blitz percentage (28.6) and 29th in pressure rate (29.4), an ode to his ability decipher coverages and make quick decisions. His completion percentage over expected (+7.4%) is the best in the NFL.

And with playmakers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins — arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL — fireworks have often filled the sky above the Bengals’ offense.

Chase, who torched the Steelers for a season-high 231 yards Sunday — remains one of the most lethal pass catching threats in the league. Higgins is on pace to set career-highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

But Burrow isn’t only leaning on his top targets — as five Bengals players caught at least 20 passes and totaled at least 240 yards through 10 weeks. He found nine different pass catchers on his 27 touchdown throws.

Neither Chase nor Higgins needed to score to fuel the Bengals’ Week 10 win.

“I pride myself on being very adaptable,” Burrow said. “I can be a different quarterback on every day. The last two weeks, I’ve had to be one kind of quarterback. Another day, I might have to go and try to make big-time plays.

“I’ve been able to play within the structure the last couple weeks based on how everything else is happening around me.”

Burrow said he hasn’t felt “the need to push and force things at the moment.” The three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Comeback Player of the Year logged turnovers in three of the Bengals’ first four games this season. He totaled zero giveaways in four of their last five games.

“We’ve already had all the confidence in the world,” Burrow said Sunday. “This happened in Wednesday, Thursday and Friday practices. The rest took care of itself on Sunday. I think we all had a good feeling about what was going to happen. We went out and made it happen.”

Burrow said he heard “MVP” chants from fans during Sunday’s win, but said “we’ll see” when asked about bringing home the honor for the first time of his career. He also said there is room for the Bengals to improve.

“We’re clicking right now,” Burrow said. “Like I said, seven wins certainly isn’t going to do anything for you. Nobody is winning championships in Week 10.

“It was a big win, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

The Bengals (7-2) will face the Washington Commanders (3-5-1) on Nov. 23 in Landover, Md. They will take on AFC North foes in three of their final six games of the season.