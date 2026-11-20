UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the EU’s top officials on Friday sealed deals at a Brussels summit to ease trade and youth mobility after Brexit, but kicked down the road the question of where ties go next.

Burnham has reenergised talk of closer ties a decade after Britain voted to leave, and the mood was upbeat as a string quintet played the anthems of both sides and the prime minister shook hands with EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.

One potential dampener emerged as the 27-nation bloc and London jostled over linking ultimate implementation of the deals to Britain agreeing to cut university fees for EU students — but both sides cast the day as a win.

“This is a good day for Britain. This is a good day for Europe,” Burnham told the gathering, hailing a “landmark” agreement — while the EU’s von der Leyen called it a “turning point” in relations.

Wrapped up in Brussels were three main agreements: a deal cutting red tape for food exports, another linking the two sides’ emissions-trading schemes and a third on a “youth experience scheme”.

Burnham argued the accords — initiated by his predecessor Keir Starmer — will help fix some of the damage Brexit inflicted and provide a $22 billion boost to the British economy.

British firms will export to Europe more easily again and 100,000 under-30s from each side will be allowed to reside for up to three years in each other’s territory for work, study or travel.

But while the optics at the meeting may have been much improved, old habits still die hard.

Brussels and London wrangled ferociously down to the wire over the details.

One key sticking point was on pinning London down to a future agreement on cutting fees for EU students at UK universities to the level paid by their British counterparts.

Burnham insisted that the “deal is done”, even if talks would continue over tuition fees over the next six months.

But a statement from EU countries seen by AFP said that they would hold off implementation until there was an agreement over the fees.

‘Brainstorming’

Since taking power this summer, Burnham has smashed through the taboos in Britain’s toxic debate over relations with Europe — going as far as to float rejoining the bloc one day.

European Council boss Costa told Burnham the EU was open to having the “closest possible relationship” with Britain.

But the summit focused on smaller steps, and the prime minister kicked the can on what could come next.

Having previously said he’d like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime, the former Manchester mayor has promised to lay out options that could range from leaving things as they are to entering the customs union or becoming a member again.

But he trod cautiously at Friday’s summit, saying only that he’d hold an “informal brainstorming” with the EU over the next year to look at options.

“We do need to consider what is the right long-term relationship. Incremental steps, as you say, only take us so far,” Burnham said in response to a question from AFP — while conceding Friday’s deal was likely “the limit of what we can achieve in this parliament.”

“The British people will be the boss of what happens next. We will not be running ahead of public opinion,” he said.

Burnham hopes friendlier EU relations will help build a broad centre-left coalition to win the next general election, not anticipated until 2029.

The strategy is in part because polls now regularly indicate most Britons regret Brexit and would vote to re-enter the bloc if a referendum was held tomorrow.

It is also reflective of Britain’s weak economy, damaged by Brexit, and how much the world has changed since 2016, with Europe firmly behind Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression.

But the strategy also comes with huge risks, not least because his own party — never mind the country — is divided on how to proceed.

Burnham’s push leaves him open to accusations of Brexit betrayal from the opposition Conservatives and hard-right Reform UK party of Nigel Farage — who will give his own press conference in Brussels Friday.

“Naive Andy Burnham has gone to Brussels and been hit by the stark reality I’ve warned about for decades. Flexibility is a fantasy,” Farage wrote on X.