Grammy nominations snub Harry Styles and hip-hop, while surprises include Dolly Parton

The 2027 Grammy Award nominees have been announced, sparking inevitable discussions about snubs and surprises.

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2027 Grammy Award nominees are here and there’s a lot to discuss, from Raye and Rosalía dominating the nominations to John Cale receiving his first nod at 84.

Like every year, there were a few artists who made the coveted list Monday and a few who didn’t. Snubs and surprises are in no short supply across the 100 categories that will be awarded Feb. 7.

No hip-hop in most of the general field categories

It’s a 180 from the 2026 Grammys, where, for the first time, there were three releases nominated in both the rap album and album of the year categories. This year, there isn’t a single rap release in the record, song or album of the year categories.

According to Billboard, Drake — the only rapper to score a No. 1 hit on the all-genre Hot 100 this year, with “Janice STFU” — did not submit his three 2026 albums or any of their songs for Grammy consideration. But even without his star power (or that of last year’s nominees Kendrick Lamar, Clipse and Tyler, the Creator), hip-hop seems like a huge absence.

A$AP Rocky’s first full-length album in eight years, “Don’t Be Dumb,” is also noticeably absent, as is Baby Keem’s “Ca$ino.” It seems all eyes will be on Don Toliver, the rising trap and R&B rapper-singer, who scored a best new artist nomination in addition to a rap album one.

But let the record show Drake did secure one nomination: for the newly minted best Latin song category, for his Spanish-language feature on Karol G’s “Ahí.”

Women dominate many of the major categories … and in country

For the first time, the six artists with the most nominations at the Grammys are all women.

And women make up every nominee in the album and song of the year categories, save for Grammy favorite Bruno Mars. For album of the year, Raye and Rosalía will face off against Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Mars. The list of artists is nearly identical for song of the year — just swap Bridgers for Ariana Grande — and add a first-ever general field nomination for Björk, who is featured on Rosalía’s “Berghain.”

However, there were some strong contenders omitted. Those include Stella Lefty, whose ubiquitous “Boston” did not earn her a single nom, or Gracie Abrams’ “Daughter From Hell.”

But beyond the top categories, women dominate in other, interesting places: dance pop recording, R&B solo performance and in the contemporary country album category, now in its second year. Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves will go head-to-head there. And just as interesting: Only men are nominated in the traditional country category.

Leading men like Harry Styles and Noah Kahan get less love

Harry Styles’ fourth studio album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.,” did not receive a nomination. The same should be said about Ed Sheeran’s “Play.” Noah Kahan’s critically acclaimed “The Great Divide” received only one nod, in the newly created contemporary folk album category. Justin Bieber’s surprise album “Swag II” didn’t receive a nomination, either.

Newcomer Malcolm Todd was shut out as well, despite lots of love for his album “Do That Again.” It was the same for his sister, the singer-songwriter Audrey Hobert, who was seen as a leading candidate for best new artist.

Beyoncé once again makes history

She’s no stranger to raising the bar. At the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé became the most-awarded artist in the show’s history. Then, two years later, with “Cowboy Carter,” she became the first Black artist to win country album of the year and the first Black woman to win album of the year since Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999. She’s now received her 100th career nomination, for “Morning Dew (Donk)” in the R&B solo performance category. The song was the lead single of her 20th anniversary re-release of “B’Day.”

Dolly Parton and Tim Curry receive posthumous nominations

Dolly Parton, who died earlier this year, received three nominations. She’s nominated in the country duo/group performance category twice — for “Butterfly” by Zac Brown Band featuring Parton and “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” a Parton classic performed with Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire. She’s also nominated in the audiobook, narration and storytelling recording category for her work, “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.”

In the latter category, competition is fierce: Actor Tim Curry, who also died earlier this year, is nominated for “Vagabond: A Memoir.” And Michelle Obama is nominated in the category for a third time, for “The Look.” Obama has won the award twice before.

BTS and the Asian pop performance category

And now for a little controversy: This year, the Recording Academy created five new Grammy categories, including Asian pop music performance, meant to celebrate releases across K-pop, J-pop, C-pop and beyond. Some fans were excited; others viewed the new category as a racialized barrier for Asian performers.

Not long afterward, K-pop powerhouse BTS said they would not submit their music for consideration. As a result, they did not receive any nominations this year. BTS has never won a Grammy, though they’ve been nominated for five across their career. In fact, no K-pop act had ever won a Grammy before 2026, when “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” took home the trophy for best song for visual media.

After consulting experts, managers, artists and others, the Recording Academy decided to proceed with the category. Another massive K-pop group, Stray Kids, also opted not to submit, but other groups, like the Filipino boy band SB19 and girl group BINI, spoke in support of the category.

Both SB19 and BINI received nods, for their songs “Visa” and “Unang Kilig,” respectively. They’re competing with Japanese singer LiSA’s “Yes,” Japanese kawaii metal band Babymetal’s “Sunset Kiss” featuring Polyphia and two K-pop girl groups: KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” and IVE’s “Bang Bang.”

Notably absent are a few K-pop groups who had huge songs this year, like aespa’s “Lemonade,” Hearts2Hearts’ “Rude!” and BigBang’s “BiiiG.”

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