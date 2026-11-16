Hutchinson, Maye, Bowers among players injured in NFL’s Week 10

MIAMI, Nov. 16 (UPI) — Aidan Hutchinson, Drake Maye and Brock Bowers were among the NFL players injured in Week 10. Players who were hurt will be evaluated this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines for return.

Woody Marks, A.J. Brown, Geno Smith and Travis Kelce were among other key players hurt in Week 10.

Hutchinson and Maye were injured during the same play in the first quarter of a Detroit Lions 35-10 triumph over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Munich.

Hutchinson sacked Maye on the game’s opening drive, leading to a right ankle injury for the Patriots’ quarterback. The Lions’ pass rusher followed the sack with a celebratory jump, but hurt his right knee injury when he landed.

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown exited in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Coach Mike Vrabel said Maye and Brown will undergo tests to determine the extent of their injuries.

Sources told NFL Network, NBC and The Athletic that Maye is believed to have sustained a significant injury. A source told ESPN on Monday that the Patriots are concerned Maye fractured his ankle, which could end his season.

Pam Oliver with injury updates on Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson.

: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/oZxQogA7Em— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2026

Lions coach Dan Quinn did not provide an injury update on Hutchinson during his postgame news conference. Sources told NFL Network that the defender’s injury is also set to keep him out for the foreseeable future.

“Any time you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate he is, he’s a captain of ours, that doesn’t make things easy,” Quinn told reporters. “But I thought guys stepped up in his wake.”

Maye completed 3 of 4 passes for 48 yards against the Lions. Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Brown, who missed six games this season because of knee and ankle issues, caught two of his six targets for 27 yards Sunday in Munich, Germany.

Mack Hollins, who caught five passes for 48 yards, was the Patriots’ top pass catcher in Week 10. DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams also saw action. Chandler Brayboy, Ryan Miller and Kyle Dixon are the Patriots’ practice squad wide receivers.

Behren Morton is the Patriots’ third-string quarterback.

Derrick Moore, Tyler Lacy, Eric O’Neill and Ahmed Hassanein are the Lions’ top edge rushers behind Hutchinson and fellow starter D.J. Wonnum. Moore played the second-most snaps among Lions edge rushers against the Patriots.

The Lions (7-2) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) on Sunday in Detroit. The Patriots (5-5) are on bye in Week 11.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers hurt his right ankle in the first quarter of a 21-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Las Vegas. He returned to the game, but was ruled out in the third quarter.

Seahawks running back George Holani (knee) and right tackle Abraham Lucas (ankle sprain) also exited early.

Bowers totaled two catches for 18 yards. Fellow Raiders tight end Michael Mayer logged two grabs for 16 yards. Third-string tight end Ian Thomas hauled in a 9-yard catch for the Raiders. Carter Runyon, who is on the Raiders’ practice squad, also saw action in Week 10. The Raiders’ practice squad includes Patrick Gurd.

Bobby Hart, who was elevated from the Seahawks’ practice squad, replaced Lucas at right tackle in the second quarter.

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Bowers will undergo tests Monday to determine how serious the injury is. Coach Mike Macdonald said he was unsure of the severity of the Seahawks’ injuries.

The Seahawks were already playing without starting left tackle Charles Cross, who was out due to an ankle injury. Tackle Logan Brown is on their practice squad.

The Seahawks (6-4) are on bye in Week 11. The Raiders (4-6) will play the Denver Broncos (7-2) on Sunday in Denver.

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks sustained a concussion in the third quarter of a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland. He totaled 65 yards from scrimmage off 13 touches before his exit.

Brock Bowers stayed down after this play but was able to walk to the medical tent under his own power https://t.co/MsmFGBLqc8— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2026

Backup running backs Dare Ogunbowale and Emari Demercado totaled 15 yards from scrimmage apiece. Running back Joshua Pitsenberger is on the practice squad for the Texans, who are expected to see injured starter David Mongtomery return soon.

The Texans (3-6) will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-7) on Thursday in Houston. The Browns (6-4) are on bye in Week 11.

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith hurt his ankle in the second quarter of a 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He later returned, but was ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Smith completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards. Backup Cade Klubnik completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards and an interception. He also was sacked three times.

The Jets also lost rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. to a first-quarter ankle injury. Isaiah Williams and Malik McClain saw the most action among backup wide receivers behind starters Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said he did not know the severity of Smith and Cooper’d snkle injuries. Will Levis is the Jets’ practice squad quarterback.

The Jets (2-8) will face the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Bills (8-1) will host the Miami Dolphins (1-8) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Dolphins lost defensive tackle Zeek Biggers to a knee injury in a 24-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts lost left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf).

The Dolphins, who already lost starting defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a season-ending biceps injury in Week 9, played Keith Cooper Jr. the most among backups behind starters Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips in Week 10.

Luke Tenuta replaced Raimann as the Colts’ left tackle against the Dolphins. Kenneth Harris and Kapena Gushiken playued the most snaps among backup cornerbacks for the Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sustained a calf injury in the first quarter of a 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Kelce, who returned to the game, logged two catches for 30 yards. The Chiefs lost tight end Jared Wiley (ankle) and right guard Trey Smith (concussion).

Mike Caliendo replaced Smith at right guard against the Falcons.

The Chiefs are currently down both Travis Kelce and Jared Wiley at the tight end position, @tracywolfson reports.

CBS | Paramount+ https://t.co/I3R7a88bDv— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2026

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wiley fractured his ankle. He said Kelce was landed on and his leg “twisted up a little bit.” Reid said the injury was “kind of part of” an ankle issue previously sustained by the tight end.

The Chiefs (7-2) will host the Arizona Cardinals (3-7) on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland and guard Tyler Booker sustained ankle injuries in Week 10. Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (knee), New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner, Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick and Tennessee Titans safety Tony Adams were among the other NFL players injured in Week 10.

The Baltimore Ravens (4-5) will host the winless Chargers in the NFL’s Week 10 finale at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in Baltimore.