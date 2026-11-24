Taiwanese investors rejoiced on Tuesday as the island’s tech-heavy stock market soared more than nine percent following Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia less than two weeks after his abrupt exit sent shares plummeting.

Huang, who was born in Taiwan and feted like a rock star during his visits, has generated huge amounts of wealth for the island at the centre of the global AI boom.

Investors on the island have piled into the stock market this year, a growing number of them borrowing money to buy shares in the booming tech sector, as the benchmark index hit record highs.

Though many took a dim view of Huang’s affair with a woman US officials suspect was working for Chinese intelligence, their greater concern was the scandal’s impact on their investments.

“Seeing him come back makes me really happy,” said Andy Chen, 33, who works in the education industry.

“Everyone online is joking that the ‘Papa Huang incident’ gave a lot of people a chance to bottom‑fish and buy in.”

The Taiex plunged 17.5 percent last week, prompting the government to intervene to stabilise the market.

But it soared more than nine percent Tuesday, boosted by gains of 10 percent in chip giants TSMC and MediaTek. Nvidia rocketed an eye-watering 31.5 percent in New York, adding more than US$900 billion to the firm’s market value.

“Everyone was really miserable the day before yesterday and the previous few days, because our net worth shrank,” Jennifer Lin, a 30-year-old finance manager, told AFP.

Huang’s return to Nvidia “is a very good decision”, Lin said.

“My stock has come back, the market value of my shares has recovered too… I’m in a really good mood.”

While the return to Nvidia appears to have stabilised the chip giant and the broader stock market and AI ecosystem, there are still questions over what really happened.

Some people speculated that Huang’s affair and sudden departure from the company had been part of a conspiracy.

“I feel it’s quite surprising that the private life of a single entrepreneur could have such a huge impact on the global economy,” Sherry Shih, 36, a pharmaceutical company employee told AFP.

“The way the whole thing has developed so quickly just makes you think is there something going on behind the scenes?”

Lin was more emphatic: “I think someone set him up.”

Nvidia’s recent blockbuster results had given the tech giant’s board “no choice but to ask him to come back”, Chen said.

“Of course, his private moral conduct is bad,” Chen conceded.

“But business is business, personal is personal. His personal behaviour doesn’t erase his contributions to the company’s operations, to the world, and to Taiwan.”