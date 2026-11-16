Intel investors sue over share price crash

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Shareholders of chip giant Intel are suing the company over a one-day slump in the stock price in October, alleging the firm underplayed a crash in PC sales they claim caused the sell-off.

The class action suit in the Northern District of California argues Intel’s actions had the effect of inflating the price of its shares artificially by not informing shareholders in a timely fashion about the potential earnings impact of the downturn in the PC market.

The share price crashed by more than 28%, from $92.07 on Oct. 29 to $65.76 on Oct.30, wiping billions of dollars from Intel’s market cap after it issued a profit warning for the fourth quarter, blaming PC market weakness.

Intel’s earnings forecast was for 25 cents per share on revenue of $15 billion or $16 billion, down from a better-than-expected 52 cents in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $17.1 billion and 43 cents EPS.

Third quarter revenue jumped by a fifth, up from $13.7 billion a year earlier, but revenue in Intel’s client computing and physical AI group fell 5% from the same quarter a year ago to $8.1 billion, missing estimates.

Law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd filed the complaint Friday on behalf the police and fire departments’ pension fund in Southfield, Michigan, and anyone else who held common shares between July 23 and Oct. 29, accusing the company, chief executive Tan Lip-Bu and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner of “materially false and/or misleading” statements that neglected to mention the PC sales slump.

Intel did not immediately comment on the suit.

Intel shares were changing hands more than 4% lower at $57.10 in pre-market trade early Monday ahead of the open of the NASDAQ, down $2.56 from their closing price on Friday. The shares peaked at almost $140 in June.

The development comes a week after investors in Nvidia filed suit against the company and its now-former CEO Jensen Huang, accusing them of misleading the shareholders in connection with Huang’s alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The Nov. 10 suit alleged that Huang and the company did not disclose that his alleged affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of a Singaporean cloud computing firm Megaspeed (to whom Huang is not related), had “raised concerns in the national security community” potential consequences for Nvidia’s “reputation and business prospects.”