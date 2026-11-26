Nov. 26 (UPI) — A federal judge blocked U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to restrict birthright citizenship for the children of international workers born in the country.

Washington, D.C. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Wednesday granted a request for a preliminary injunction blocking an executive order Trump issued in August after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against his efforts to end birthright citizenship.

Trump tried to end birthright citizenship completely through an executive order on the first day of his second term in January 2025. He then signed an executive order in August to end so-called “birth tourism” and another to narrow the eligibility for birthright citizenship.

The executive order instructed federal agencies to not grant citizenship to US-born children of parents who did not have diplomatic immunity or worked for a foreign government or another organization, those born via commercial surrogacy, and children of a suspected gang member or terrorist.

Cooper ruled Trump “cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws.” He granted the request for an injunction and class-action status from the group that filed suit, claiming their citizenship would be illegally denied if the order was implemented.

Cooper said citizenship is guaranteed by the Constitution “to practically all children born in the United States,” adding the U.S. Supreme Court “kept that promise by striking down EO1.”

“This Court does so again today by enjoining EO2’s application as to the certified class,” he said.

A White House spokesperson criticized Wednesday’s ruling, calling Cooper an “activist judge” who is “attempting to thwart President Trump’s commonsense agenda.”