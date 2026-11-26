Stefano Scalia, a former firearms instructor, rendered the gun safe, called police, and said Waymo’s response team contacted him before officers arrived.

Waymo said it took action against the account tied to the ride, inspected the vehicle after police released it, and is reviewing its customer-service response.

The incident follows other alleged security lapses involving Waymo vehicles, including teenagers firing Orbeez water beads and a thief using a parked robotaxi after a yoga-studio theft.

A San Francisco man says he found a loaded handgun hidden in the back seat of a driverless Waymo Tuesday night, the latest in a string of incidents involving the robotaxi service.

The New York Post reports that Stefano Scalia was riding from North Beach to Cole Valley when he noticed an object on the seat that he first took for a novelty lighter. It was a Colt .25 semiautomatic pistol, loaded, with a round already in the chamber.

“I got a @Waymo in north beach back to Cole Valley and when I got in what I thought was a novelty lighter was a loaded handgun – a colt .25,” Scalia wrote on X.

Scalia added, “I was a firearms instructor so I rendered the gun safe. There was a round in the chamber. The colt .25 has a grip safety meaning if a kid or someone picked this up and pulled the trigger it would have fired.”

He called the police, who came out to the scene, and told them he’d taken more than 800 rides with Waymo before this one. Waymo’s response team actually reached him before officers did, and told him they’d make clear to police that he wasn’t responsible for the gun being there. The company later gave him two free rides by way of apology.

In a second post, Scalia explained that the problem wasn’t the gun in the car, but rather Waymo support’s response to the situation:

The problem is that when I hit the support button, the support agent didn’t understand me, then said weapons weren’t allowed in the vehicle (implying the gun was mine) I then PLEADED to get escalated and stop the car. The escalated support operator then asked for the story, then said they’d tell the police that I was “in a Waymo in north beach with a gun” I said DO NOT FUCKING DO THAT, I will get walked up on by SFPD with their guns drawn on me. Tell them I FOUND A GUN AND IT IS NOT MINE AND PLEASE STOP THE CAR AND IM GETTING OUT. I then got out and called 911 myself to implore them that I was not armed and the gun was in the car and I would be standing outside it

Scalia works as chief growth officer at LiveBarn, a streaming service for youth sports, and previously worked at the consulting firm Apex Groupe, according to his LinkedIn profile. After the scare, he said he was finished with the service: asked about his plans, he said he would no longer “support this company anymore.”

Waymo confirmed it took action against the account tied to the ride but didn’t say what that action was. Once police released the vehicle, it went back to company facilities for inspection, and Waymo said it’s reviewing how its customer service team handled the situation.

“Safety is our highest priority, and we take incidents like this seriously,” a Waymo spokesperson said, adding that weapons are strictly banned from its vehicles.

This isn’t the first security lapse tied to Waymo’s driverless fleet in the Bay Area. About four months earlier, two 15-year-olds in San Mateo allegedly drank alcohol and fired Orbeez water beads from inside one of the cars; Waymo alerted police once that vehicle came to a stop. In January, a thief stole merchandise from a yoga studio in the Marina neighborhood and used a parked Waymo to get away. Despite the cameras installed in the vehicles, police still haven’t identified a suspect in that theft.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.