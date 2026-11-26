Former Iowa governor candidate Zach Lahn (R) named White House chief of staff Stephen Miller as one of the main Trump administration officials who made the U.S. Army’s planned detonation of hazardous material in Iowa a success, noting actions that essentially protected the community.

“The unsung hero, truly the unsung hero of this whole thing was Stephen Miller’s response to it. When he found out what was going on, because you know, many times these things are held at local levels because they think, ‘Oh, this isn’t that big of a deal,’ whatever it might be. And so you know how bureaucracy works. Oftentimes, things aren’t gotten to the highest level. When this got to the highest level, I mean this sincerely, the response to this was truly remarkable. Truly,” Lahn told Benny Johnson:

“What I had heard is that Stephen Miller was calling people in the middle of the night that were involved in it saying, ‘Get out of bed, get back to work. We are not gonna allow this to be detrimental to the people of the state of Iowa.’ That’s just a response that I don’t think that you hear from government very often. But I think that Stephen Miller’s response, Bobby Kennedy’s response, JD Vance’s response to it has helped this become what is likely going to be looked back at as the success that it was,” he added.

President Donald Trump had ordered the Army to suspend the planned detonation of almost five tons of material containing lead azide at the ammunition plant in Middletown until a federal appeals court authorized it and Democrat Governor-elect Rob Sand gave his approval, Breitbart News reported Monday.

On Wednesday the Army detonated 68 drums of lead azide because the material, which was being stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, was at risk of exploding spontaneously.

Video footage showed the Army preparing for the detonation and the moment the explosion occurred:

In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, Miller wrote:

What President Trump’s team achieved in Iowa in the face of an acute public safety hazard — the perfect precision of engineering, chemistry, construction, weather analysis, health science, and the most sophisticated explosives technology — will be studied for generations to come.

He later added, “I want to again express to the American public what a spectacular job the team assembled by President Trump executed in Iowa: Secretaries Hegseth, Kennedy, Rollins and Wright, Director Cekada & Administrators Hamilton, Isaacman and Zeldin (who has lifted the EPA to new heights).”

Trump wrote Wednesday in a Truth Social post, “Early reports from Iowa are that the Army’s mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations.”

Several days before the detonation, the Army asked community members to evacuate, Breitbart News reported November 19.

In his comments Wednesday, Lahn noted:

We didn’t know what was going to happen; an hour and a half ago we had no idea what we were going to be saying right now. Now we can say that everything from a preliminary standpoint shows that the Army’s response to this, Stephen Miller’s response, Bobby Kennedy’s response to it, by getting all of these people together and really expanding the resources they had was 100 percent a success in regard of what the preliminary data is showing.

Trump announced earlier this month that Miller would be taking over as White House Chief of Staff, and Breitbart News reported he had “met the moment” amid several tests during his first week in the role.