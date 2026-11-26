A Utah girl missing since May 2025 was rescued after secretly contacting a Colorado teen she met playing Among Us and sending him articles about her disappearance.

The teen told his mother, who used Discord, property records, and Zillow photos to identify the Oregon home where authorities allege the girl was held.

Authorities rescued the girl November 1 after her friend’s mother coordinated with her family and the FBI, remaining on video chat as she escaped the basement.

A 17-year-old Utah girl missing since May 2025 was rescued earlier this month after secretly reaching out for help to a friend she met while playing the video game Among Us. The teen gamer and his mom worked together to locate the girl who was rescued by law enforcement.

Dexerto reports that Kylie Arellano disappeared from her Utah home in May 2025 at the age of 15. Authorities allege she was held against her will in the basement of a home in Huntington, Oregon, for more than 500 days by a 39-year-old man.

Her rescue traces back to October 15, when 16-year-old Landon Tresp of Colorado met Arellano while playing the popular game Among Us, which focused on collaborative gameplay and communication. “We just kind of clicked,” Landon said. The two kept talking through Discord, and over the following two weeks, Arellano began opening up about what she was going through. She sent Landon news articles about her own disappearance.

Landon told his mother, Khristina, on Halloween. The girl was free within 24 hours.

Khristina began communicating with Arellano directly through Discord, but the girl did not know the address of the house where she was being held, so she started digging through online property records. She eventually turned to Zillow, sending Arellano photos of two houses that seemed like possible matches. Arellano recognized the second one. “I knew I had to do everything I could to make sure she was brought to safety and had a second chance,” Khristina said.

Khristina then contacted Arellano’s family and worked with the FBI to coordinate bringing her home. Learning how long the girl had been trapped hit hard. “Just heartbreaking to think that she had been going through what she had for over 520 days and without anyone that she could reach a hand out to and not knowing where you’re at,” Khristina told KOAA.

On November 1, authorities arrived at the Oregon residence to carry out the rescue. Khristina stayed on a video call with Arellano throughout, talking her through the escape route from the basement to the front door. “I was on the video chat with her when I told her to face those basement stairs and run up them and down that hallway,” Khristina said. “And grab that front door because that was her freedom.”

Landon watched the moment play out. “Oh my God, just pure bliss,” he said. “I was so happy she was safe in that car. I was so happy she was out of that horrible monster’s house.”

After more than 500 days away from home, Arellano was placed in the care of law enforcement and taken for medical treatment and evaluation.

Adam Hunter Harmel, 39, has been indicted on a federal charge of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Prosecutors allege Harmel met the girl online before traveling to Utah and taking her across state lines to Oregon.

Landon and Arellano remain friends and still play video games together. Khristina talks with Arellano every day, and the family hopes to meet her in person.

Read more at Dexerto here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.