Anti-Israel protesters brawled with counterprotesters in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday outside a kosher restaurant called the Essen NY Deli.

The clash happened as the agitators protested over an event hosted by an Israeli brokerage firm called CapitIL at the site, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The protesters were with the group known as Pal-Awda, which advertised the protest in a social media post on Monday, writing, “Exactly one day before the National Day of Mourning, CapitIL, a Zionist real estate agency, is sponsoring a land sale promoting settlements in occupied West Bank. CapitIL uplifts settlement expansion in Jerusalem, further normalizing and profiting from the ongoing dispossession of Palestinians.”

“The way they are advertising this land sale? ‘Black Friday specials: deals you won’t find anywhere else’ Palestinian land, stolen through decades of brutal and violent ethnic cleansing, is being marketed as a ‘bargain,'” the advertisement read.

“Our ancestral land is being reduced to a commodity, packaged into horrendous discounted deals and advertised to prospective settlers. Our land is NOT for sale, and we refuse to stand by as Zionist thieves sell stolen Palestinian land in our neighborhoods,” the group stated.

In response, the Jewish Voice advertised a counterprotest, calling participants to “Stand Against Antisemitism as Hate Groups come to kosher deli on Ave J in Flatbush.”

Video footage showed large crowds outside the deli, with someone beating a drum and chanting as police officers monitored the situation:

More footage from FreedomNews.TV caught the moments the protest turned violent as police officers tried to move people out of the way, repeatedly telling them to back up:

Additional footage from the outlet showed police officers working to prevent protesters from moving barricades.

“Fuck you, Zionist bitch!” one protester was heard shouting:

The situation grew more tense as another clip showed a person on the ground and others chanting: “Free, free Palestine!”

NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov wrote in an online post, “Naturally, the crowds at the Essen Deli protest became violent, with ‘Intifada’ and ‘F the Jews’ chants heard throughout.”

“According to the NYPD [New York Police Department], the SRG [Strategic Response Group] was called and four arrests were made. Meanwhile, inside the deli, a packed house of patrons who came to support the business, and a fundraiser selling $3 hot dogs with all proceeds going to a hospital which treats Jewish & Arab children. What a contrast! So proud of our Jewish community tonight!” she concluded.

Leftist Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) recently ended the SRG, which was a prominent counterterrorism unit that had been used for riot control. He promised to do so during his campaign, per Breitbart News, and the Post article said it would not be disbanded until the spring.

The Post report also noted that a CapitIL representative said “on this trip, we are not promoting any real estate in Judea and Samaria.”

According to the deli’s website, it is one of the last old fashioned delis in the area.