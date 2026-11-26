An illegal migrant won $1 million from the Massachusetts lottery — plus an arrest and a bed at the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center.

“Looks like his luck ran out,” said ICE Assistant Director of Public Affairs Micah Bock.

Ariel Velasquez-Morales crossed the U.S. border from El Salvador in 2013. He was ordered home in 2014 but hid in Boston, where local leaders use the inflow of migrants to boost real estate prices, inflate tax payments, and fund the city’s Democratic-run political machine.

He worked quietly for 12 years, but then hit the big time on November 24 when he won $1 million in the Massachusetts Lottery. He took the $650,000 payout, but was quickly caught by ICE.

“He will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States,” said an ICE statement.

Roughly 14 million illegal migrants live and work in the United States, helping to drag down Americans’ wages and to push up Americans’ housing costs.