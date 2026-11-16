Nov. 16 (UPI) — A Massachusetts judge on Monday scheduled the retrial for Lindsay Clancy — a woman accused of killing her three children — for March 29.

In a status hearing, prosecutors told Judge William Sullivan they planned to pursue another jury trial for Clancy, months after a jury failed to reach a verdict on murder charges. Sullivan declared a mistrial on Sept. 4, USA Today reported.

Prosecutors didn’t specify whether they would pursue first-degree murder charges in the case again.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington said it’s likely they would.

“I think you can read between the lines that when they say that the case is gonna require a jury, that it’s an indirect comment from the [district attorney] that they intend to proceed on first-degree murder indictments,” he said.

Last week, Sullivan ruled against a defense request to throw out the case.

Clancy pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her three children — Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months — at the family home in Duxbury, Mass., in 2023. Her lawyers said she had postpartum psychosis at the time and should not be found criminally responsible. Reddington also said there’s no evidence she admitted to killing her children.

NBC News reported the final pretrial hearing in the case was scheduled for March 18.