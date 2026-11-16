Some 300 bars and restaurants have closed in Democrat-run Los Angeles due to city mismanagement since January, the California Post reports. That’s a 25-percent increase (with some of this year left to go) over the 241 that closed in 2025.

The report details one closure after another, from newer establishments to those that have been around for years. The culprits are an insanely high minimum wage ($18 to $21), exploding utility bills and rent costs, bureaucratic red tape, and a dying entertainment industry.

Then there’s the collateral damage from these closures, which is “hitting architects, designers and contractors whose livelihoods depend on restaurants.”

Not to mention the restaurant suppliers, everyone from food distributors to the people who supply the linens and tableware.

And what about the cooks and servers and other restaurant employees?

“The only investment we’re seeing are from international restaurant groups that are coming here that don’t really understand how cumbersome it is to open up a restaurant here, how expensive it is,” the owner of a restaurant architecture firm told the Post. “They have a reality check once they start getting into it and the lease is already signed.”

This, I think, is a pretty insightful piece of long-range thinking…

“When you start shuttering restaurants, and you don’t have retail, what’s going to happen to all these strip malls?” Tricia La Belle, president of the Greater Los Angeles Restaurant Association, told the Post. “They’re just going to become havens for more homeless. Our communities are losing the backbone of what makes them viable and what makes them safe.”

This is all by design. Communists run Los Angeles, and there is nothing communists despise more than the middle class, which obviously includes small businesses.

The rich and their desire to be wealthier and enjoy status are easily manipulated and controlled. The poor are just as easily manipulated through envy and the poison of a victim mentality. The threat of the middle class comes from their contentment. We are pretty happy with what we have. All we want out of life is to make a decent living in a peaceful and stable environment. Other than that, we want to be left alone to live our lives.

This is why every Democrat policy deliberately undermines the middle and working class. Open the borders, open the prisons, pile up the bureaucratic red tape that protects big business from competition, keep public schools lousy…

Why would you not want your city to flourish? Why would you not want to create an environment where anyone can own a small business and give it a go?

Then again, Los Angeles votes for these policies and this mindset, so the city is getting what it overwhelmingly votes for.