NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Rutgers Republican Club Inviting Greg Bovino to Speak: ‘Deeply Disappointed’

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) criticized the Republican club at Rutgers University for inviting retired Border Patrol Chief and former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commander Gregory Bovino to speak, stating that she was “deeply disappointed.”

In a post on X, Sherrill shared that if the Rutgers Republicans Club “moves forward” with having Bovino speak, then she will “ensure the state works with Rutgers to protect the safety of everyone and the rights enshrined in our Constitution.”

“I’m deeply disappointed in the Rutgers Republicans Club’s decision to invite Greg Bovino to speak on campus,” Sherrill wrote. “Giving him a platform is the wrong decision.”

Sherrill continued to note that “people can agree that border security is important and the need for immigration reform is urgent,” while also rejecting the “cruel policies” of Bovino.

Sherrill continued, “I would hope that those in attendance use that opportunity to ask him why he chose cruelty over humanity and put Americans’ lives at risk in their own communities.”

In a post on X, the Rutgers Republicans Club expressed that it was “deeply troubling” that the governor of a state would condemn “a basic, universal, and god given right to free speech.”

“It is deeply troubling that the governor of a free nation is condemning a basic, universal, and god given right to free speech,” the Rutgers Republicans wrote. “Condemning us for our universal basic right sets an extremely dangerous precedent. What does this mean to Republicans who want to give their opinions in Democratic states?”

The Rutgers Republican Club invited Bovino to speak on campus on Monday evening, according to the New Brunswick Patch. According to the outlet, a petition “launched by Climate Revolution Action Network” opposing Bovino speaking on campus has reportedly received over 1,600 signatures.

Bovino responded to Sherrill’s post by stating he was “disappointed” in her “penchant for using the Governor’s Office to limit Constitutional rights of Americans.”

“Gubner, I am deeply disappointed in your penchant for using the Governor’s Office to limit Constitutional rights of Americans,” Bovino wrote. “This coming from someone who cheated at the Naval Academy (you weren’t allowed to walk), and enriched yourself via insider trading in defense stocks as a Congressgirl — priceless.”