In the heart of deep-blue San Francisco, a classical Catholic school is enjoying booming enrollment.

And the Democrats who run the city will find an excuse to close it down in 5, 4, 3, 2…

Nativity High School has a mandatory dress code utilizing (according to the photos) classic Catholic school uniforms. There are also mandatory daily prayers.

Students, per the New York Post, “study challenging texts in seminar-style courses, tackling Homer’s The Odyssey in freshman year and writing essays using the classical Greco-Roman structure to tackle prompts such as: Should the US make voting mandatory?”

Best of all, the school “enforces a strict no-[electronic] device policy, except for school-approved tablets used in limited subjects. It treats art and music as seriously as reading, science and math[.]”

The school’s website adds, “In literature we read the Iliad (500 B.C in Greece) at the same time in Theology we read the Torah (first known written copies in 400-500 B.C. in Israel). Meanwhile, in history we study the Roman Empire (~500 B.C.) and Alexander the Great (350 B.C.). This method broadens our academic perspective.”

When we try to understand creation, our universe and our planet, science is the study of our best current understanding of what? where? when? and how? Only theology answers the perhaps more important questions of who? and why? Our curriculum recognizes the complementary nature of these two subjects to understand the whole truth of our existence.

Along with science, math, history, literature, and Latin, freshmen study the Old Testament. Sophomores study the New Testament. Juniors study the Catechism and moral theology. Seniors study apologetics and evangelization.

The result…?

While Democrat-run San Francisco is being brutalized by public school closures driven by 14,000 empty desks, Nativity High School is seeing increased enrollment. Since opening just two years ago, enrollment has already more than tripled to 60 students from the original 17. The school expects 100 students next year.

Unless you count the city allowing this school to operate, none of this is surprising. Public schools, especially in Democrat-run cities, and most especially in California, are a disaster. The classrooms are overrun by illegal aliens who can’t speak English, the curriculum focuses on everything but what matters, the kids are politicized, and too many graduate without being able to read, write, do simple math, or have an understanding of basic civics.

It’s something akin to child abuse to send your children to some public schools these days.

But destroying our schools is all part of the plan of the American left. They want generations of ignorant and sexualized victims who believe they have no future in a country “founded on evil.” As a caring parent, your only choices are a school like this one or to homeschool.

It’s only going to get worse…

Now that Democrats captured so many governorships and state legislatures during this year’s midterm elections, parents in these freshly-turned blue states are about to see a war on school vouchers and school choice. All that progress will soon be reversed.

It’s outrageous that only the wealthy can afford a private school, but that’s the way Democrats want it. Capturing your kids, ensuring their failure, destroying their innocence, and brainwashing them into America-hating victims is the path to a permanent majority for the Democrat Party, so that is exactly what they are doing.