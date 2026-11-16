Trump Departs for Asia, Says He May Meet with Kim Jong-un

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters Monday, as he departed for Asia, that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un may join his trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump jetted off to the Philippines, where he will attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit Tuesday before attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leadership meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.

The president spoke with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before his departure and said he plans to meet with Xi and Putin while in China, and that he could also meet with Kim.

“We’re going to the Philippines, big meeting… mostly on economics, but a lot of other things will be discussed, and economically, we’re leading every country in the world by a lot… I’m making a major speech,” Trump said.

“And then we go to China, and we’ll be with President Xi. He was here a month ago, and we’re also going to meet with President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong-Un also, so that’ll be good,” he added. “We have a chance to accomplish a lot.”

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Trump met with Kim on three occasions during his first term. They met in Singapore in 2018, then in Hanoi, Vietnam, and in the Korean Demilitarized Zone in 2019. Trump became the first U.S. president to visit North Korea, and the series of meetings marked progress toward civil relations between the U.S. and the communist state.

Progress stalled when former President Joe Biden entered office, as that administration largely ignored the region for four years. Kim, however, continued to demonstrate warmth toward Trump during his hiatus from office, sending Trump and his family a letter of sympathy after his near-assassination in July 2024.

Trump said it is up to Xi whether or not Kim will attend the meeting.

Topics for the trilateral meeting will include denuclearization, Iran, Ukraine, economics, and trade, according to the president.

“We’re going to talk about denuclearization; tough subject because it’s very hard for any of us to say we’ll get rid of our nukes, right?” he said.

“We’ll talk about Iran. We have Iran in very good shape… We’ll talk about my favorite subject: Ukraine… Ukraine-Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers a month. We’ll be talking about that. We’ll all be talking about economics and trade,” Trump added.