A North Carolina school principal has been found not guilty at a trial where he was accused of sexually abusing a child, and the child’s migrant parents reportedly used the claim to get visas and work permits from President Joe Biden’s administration.

Daniel McInnis, the former principal of Eastlawn Elementary School in Burlington, was accused of sexually abusing a nine-year-old child in 2023 and was quickly arrested on the charges.

McInnis, who served as principal of the school for nearly ten years after being promoted to the position in 2012, was found not guilty after three years of living under a cloud of accusation that he and his legal team say destroyed his reputation.

The parents of the child were undocumented migrants, according to reports. They used the accusations to file for a U-Visa, a program that allows victims or witnesses of crimes to earn legal status and work permits by aiding police, the Alamance News reported. The family also had an active order of removal filed against them by federal immigration officials, the paper said.

“McInnis’ attorneys, John W. Cox of Graham and Lisa A. Dubs of Hickory, contend that the victim later recanted his accusation and had falsely accused his principal so he and his family – who are allegedly undocumented immigrants – could obtain a special visa to remain in the U.S., based on motions filed by the defense,” the paper added.

The migrant parents accused the principal of sexually abusing their child in a bathroom at the school after taking the child out of a classroom. But even as police investigated, they found no evidence to support the accusations. Investigators could not confirm that the principal ever took the child out of any classes, and the bathroom in question did not seem to fit the family’s claims. Indeed, even the child repeatedly said there was no sexual abuse.

“We got information that, at some point, the child had recanted, had taken it back. We went out and interviewed that teacher. It was the year later. The child had formed a close relationship with the teacher and told him that it didn’t happen and that he felt really bad because Mr. McInnis was really nice to him,” Defense Attorney Lisa Dubs said, according to WGHP-TV.

The judge in the case agreed to allow the evidence of the U-Visa, but not that the family was already allegedly subject to an active deportation order.

Dubs also said the community had rallied around the accused school administrator.

“What really stood out to me was the support that Dan had in the community and … among the teachers who worked with him. We had people who came to support daily … who would be in the courtroom throughout the whole trial,” Dubs said.

Ultimately, McInnis was exonerated of the charges at trial

“Just one thing after another sort of led to a clear conclusion for me that this was a false allegation,” Dubs explained.

Defense attorneys vied to bring an immigration expert in to testify to the alleged motives of the child’s family.

“One of the biggest differences between a U-visa and other visas, such as student visas, is that they are available to noncitizens who entered the country illegally, have overstayed a lawful visa entry or even have been previously ordered deported,” said a letter that defense attorneys filed during the trial.

An applicant for a U-Visa can apply for permanent residency after the three-year U-Visa period. The application extends to the migrant’s entire family. The previous status of having a U-Visa fast-tracks the application for a green card.

But with McInnis’s reputation in ruins, the former principal is not sure if he will be able to return to his profession. For now, McInnis says that he is just going to refocus on rebuilding his life.

U-1 and U-2 visas have been subject to closer scrutiny under the Trump administration after a series of scams have been uncovered by police who found organized abuse consisting of fake crimes reported to allow migrants to gain legal residency under the visa program.

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