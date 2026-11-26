A man who went on the rampage armed with a knife on a London-bound train was on Thursday found guilty of the attempted murder of 14 people.

A jury found Anthony Williams, 33, guilty of all 10 counts of attempted murder on the train involving passengers and an on-board staff member, as well as earlier incidents in London and another UK town in which four others were injured.

Rail worker Samir Zitouni, 48 — who tried to stop Williams with a frying pan and was critically injured in the November 2025 attack — has been hailed for trying to protect passengers.

Williams had denied all 14 charges but admitted having intended to harm people.

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton earlier told the jury at Cambridge Crown Court in eastern England that over Halloween weekend last year Williams had “posed a dangerous threat, marauding through towns and cities, on streets and trains alike, armed with a knife”.

“He stabbed many, seeking to end their lives with deadly intention, striking out at them when they were defenceless and in fear,” he said.

The mass stabbing happened on a train from Doncaster to London on the evening of November 1.

As the events unfolded, the driver made an emergency stop at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, where armed officers swarmed the station.

The trapped “passengers ran for their lives, hiding away in locked toilets, store cabinets, or under seats” until many simply “ran out of train” and could go no further, Paxton said.

Some showed “extraordinary bravery” in trying to fend Williams off, grabbing pans or toasters to protect themselves, he said.

Williams did not give evidence at his trial and he appeared via video-link from Rampton Hospital, a high-security psychiatric hospital in Nottinghamshire.

Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn, of the British Transport Police’s Major, Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said despite the incident, Britain’s trains were very safe.

“It’s incredibly rare for individuals to be involved in violence on the railway,” he said.

“Millions of passengers use the railway every single day. It is a safe and secure network.”