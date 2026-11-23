Singer Miley Cyrus has married rock drummer Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

Pop culture icon Miley Cyrus married rock drummer Maxx Morando in an intimate weekend wedding in Palm Springs, California, according to a post on the singer’s Instagram account.

The post said Cyrus, 33, and Morando, 28, were wed on Saturday. Photographs show the couple embracing in front of a white backdrop with a palm tree characteristic of the Palm Springs desert in the background, a large dog lying at their feet. In one photo, the couple kisses standing in an aisle of white roses.

The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer wore a long-sleeve silk Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello and elegant white silk kitten heels, according to a statement from Saint Laurent. The dress had a low back, and she wore flowers in her hair, which was pulled back into an updo.

Morando wore dark, square shades. His single-breasted tuxedo was also made by the French luxury fashion brand.

The pair have been together since 2021, meeting after they were set up on a blind date, according to an interview Cyrus gave Vogue in 2023. Morando proposed to her while the couple were in Japan late last year, he said in a separate interview with Wonderland Magazine.

“I could feel my heart pounding” before popping the question, Morando said for a profile in the magazine.

Morando is the drummer of the rock band Liily.