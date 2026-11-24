Nov. 24 (UPI) — Republican Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska said her husband, Bruce Fischer, has died.

Bruce Fischer died Sunday, Deb Fischer said, explaining that he “passed away peacefully while doing what he loved most, spending time outdoors.”

“Bruce was my partner in life, my greatest source of strength and the heart of our family. His kindness, integrity and quiet strength left a lasting impression on all who knew him,” she said Monday in a statement.

“Our family is heartbroken by his passing, but we find comfort in the life we shared with him. I will cherish the decades we spent building a family in the Nebraska Sandhills,” she continued.

“Above all, Bruce was a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather, a man of faith and a rancher.”

No cause of death was given.

The Fischers met while students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and married in 1972, according to her official biography. Bruce Fischer was a cattle rancher from Valentine, just south of the Nebraska-South Dakota border.

Bruce is survived by his wife and their three sons, Adam, Morgan and Luke Fischer, and their six grandchildren.

“Suzanne and I are keeping Sen. Fischer and her family in our thoughts,” Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said on social media. “We share our prayers as she deals with this great personal loss.”

Deb Fischer is currently serving her third term representing Nebraska the U.S. Senate.