Nov. 25 (UPI) — Patti Smith takes to the stage in a new episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and poet, 79, performed her 1988 single “People Have the Power” during the intimate concert, released Wednesday.

“People Have the Power” is the lead single from Smith’s 1988 album, Dream of Life. She co-wrote the song with her late husband and MC5 guitarist Fred “Sonic” Smith.

Smith also delivered renditions of her songs “Nine,” from 2012’s Banga, “Fireflies,” from 1996’s Gone Again, and “Peaceable Kingdom,” from her 2004 album, Trampin’.

The singer was joined by musicians Jackson Smith, Tony Shanahan and Seb Rochford.

Smith celebrated the 50th anniversary of her album Horses in 2025.